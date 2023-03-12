Samkelwe Gqomo is a phenomenal woman in marketing who needs little introduction

The multitalented entrepreneur runs a successful public relations and communications company and an NGO focused on empowering and celebrating women

Talking to Briefly News, the Port Elizabeth-born iconoclast shares some of her greatest successes and challenges

One incredible entrepreneur from Port Elizabeth is passionate about celebrating women.

Samkelwe Gqomo is a multitalented marketing expert. Image: Samkelwe Gqomo/Supplied.

Source: UGC

Samkelwe Gqomo is an award-winning marketing guru and director of a public relations and communications company called Womandla Global Network.

The innovative lady is also the founder of a non-profit organisation (NPO) that empowers women called the Womandla Foundation, Glamour wrote.

Talking to Briefly News, the phenomenal lady opens up about her entrepreneurial successes, as well as the challenges she faces with her NPO.

Samkelwe explains that the Womandla Foundation was born in 2018:

“The foundation as we know it had initially started as a blog assignment. I was writing articles about unsung heroes in the community, particularly women.

“After years, I registered the NPO in 2018. Our aim is to empower, celebrate, and equip women and girls.”

The young woman shared that the foundation aimed to foster, facilitate, educate, and empower women and the larger community with a vision and purpose to attain the highest degree of excellence in various spheres of education:

“Our mission is to form partnerships with leading organisations and institutions and establish a Womandla Bursary, Womandla Scholarship of the Arts and Womandla Leadership Programme for young African leaders.”

Marketing expert shares challenges with NPO

Samkelwe’s days are packed and divided between the public relations company and the NPO, with the strong woman noting that funding is sometimes a challenge with the foundation:

“We receive a great amount of support on a project-to-project basis. We're working on permanent solutions and a sustainable business plan for us to grow and have an even greater impact.”

Despite the smart hun holding a degree in public relations from Nelson Mandela University, the marketing field was not initially her first love:

“I remember having an interest in interior design and events management, and it was only upon my job shadowing, that I came across public relations as a career.

“I was sold. I have always been great with language and I think the communications field found me."

The Port Elizabeth marketing expert is widely recognised for her work

Samkelwe has won several awards, including the Mail & Guardian Power of Women 2022 award; she was also an IAB South Africa Transformation Council ‘Connected Womxn ShapeShifter’ finalist, and much more:

“My dreams for the future are what I am sowing into now. That is to be healthy, fit, strong, and successfully pass on the baton to others. While one business is around my livelihood, the other is about legacy.”

Samkelwe is an inspiration to all young ladies and a legend in her own right already.

