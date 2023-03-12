A gorgeous young law graduate from Durban is thrilled about becoming a high court attorney and shared her news online

The high achiever had a beautiful smile on her face on the picture she shared from the day she was admitted

People wished the young legal eagle well for the rest of her career and congratulated her for the win

A beautiful Durban legal eagle is excited about a huge career milestone after being admitted as a high court attorney.

Hlengiwe Mvuyana became an admitted attorney. Image: Hlengiwe Mvuyana/LinkedIn.

The young woman, who studied for a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN), celebrated her win online.

LinkedIn user, Hlengiwe Mvuyana, looked chuffed with the accomplishment, captioning her post:

“Admitted as an attorney of the high court.”

The attorney was praised by peeps

LinkedIn users wished Hlengiwe well for the new journey that awaits her as a high court attorney.

Other people complimented the legal practitioner’s beauty.

Briefly News compiled some top reactions below:

Thulisile Buthelezi left her a kind message:

“Congratulations, Hle. Wishing you a fruitful legal career!”

Purnel Gangiah congratulated the hun enthusiastically:

“Congratulations, Hlengiwe! Amazing milestone!”

Simo S. Mthethwa reacted:

“Congrats and welcome to the noble profession.”

Olwethu Dlamini complimented her looks:

“Beautiful as always.”

Spencer Training Academy Polokwane wrote:

“Congratulations, Hlengiwe.”

