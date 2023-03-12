Durban Woman With Beautiful Smile Celebrates Becoming High Court Attorney, Netizens Wowed
- A gorgeous young law graduate from Durban is thrilled about becoming a high court attorney and shared her news online
- The high achiever had a beautiful smile on her face on the picture she shared from the day she was admitted
- People wished the young legal eagle well for the rest of her career and congratulated her for the win
PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!
A beautiful Durban legal eagle is excited about a huge career milestone after being admitted as a high court attorney.
The young woman, who studied for a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN), celebrated her win online.
LinkedIn user, Hlengiwe Mvuyana, looked chuffed with the accomplishment, captioning her post:
“Admitted as an attorney of the high court.”
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Lorna Maseko shares 1st glimpse of daughter with Floyd Shivambu as she celebrates 2nd birthday: "You mean the world to me"
The attorney was praised by peeps
LinkedIn users wished Hlengiwe well for the new journey that awaits her as a high court attorney.
Other people complimented the legal practitioner’s beauty.
Briefly News compiled some top reactions below:
Thulisile Buthelezi left her a kind message:
“Congratulations, Hle. Wishing you a fruitful legal career!”
Purnel Gangiah congratulated the hun enthusiastically:
“Congratulations, Hlengiwe! Amazing milestone!”
Simo S. Mthethwa reacted:
“Congrats and welcome to the noble profession.”
Olwethu Dlamini complimented her looks:
“Beautiful as always.”
Spencer Training Academy Polokwane wrote:
“Congratulations, Hlengiwe.”
Renowned human rights lawyer and activist inspires
In another inspiring story about a legal eagle by Briefly News, well-known Mzansi lawyer and human rights activist, Melene Rossouw, is a fierce woman who goes after what she wants in life.
The attorney, who was born and bred in Cape Town, is a talented woman of wonder. Even though she grew up poor in a backyard dwelling, she has excelled in multiple sectors.
Melene is also a fierce women's rights activist and co-found a non-profit organisation called Women Lead Movement, which advocates for gender equality.
Her work as an activist and her inspiring story of hope have garnered her a spot on the Briefly News' Women of Wonder list for 2022.
The inspiring lady also uses her position to motivate other young girls and is a fierce gender equality activist.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News