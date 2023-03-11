Lorna Maseko has finally shared a glimpse of her baby girl after months of remaining quiet about being a mother

The celebrity chef and TV presenter caused a stir after reports that she was expecting Floyd Shivambu's baby

Two years later, the star shared a cute reel on social media to celebrate her baby girl's birthday

Lorna Maseko has finally revealed that she is a mother to a beautiful two-year-old girl.

Lorna Maseko has posted her daughter's pictures on social media for the first time. Image: @lornamaseko and Getty Images.

The media personality who always keeps her private life away from social media shared a cute video, wishing her adorable baby a happy birthday.

Lorna Maseko debunked rumours that she was expecting EFF's Floyd Shivambu's baby

According to The Citizen, the celebrity chef trended on social media after Sunday World reported that she was pregnant with Shivambu's baby.

Lorna Maseko scoffed at the allegations and said they were "truly disgusting". From that time, Maseko never revealed she was pregnant or that she had welcomed a baby. She wrote:

“Let me nip this in the bud really quickly: I’m not pregnant. It’s actually evil! Women suffer from many issues: fibroids (which I have), endometriosis and many more. You don’t know people’s stories. Stop it!”

Lorna Maseko posts daughter for the first time

Taking to her Instagram page two years after the Shivambu ordeal, the star posted a video of her daughter and celebrated her birthday.

The cookbook author made sure she used clips where her baby's face was not facing the camera. She also turned off comments on the post. She wrote:

"Happiest 2nd birthday to my beautiful daughter. You mean the absolute world to me and you make it ALL worth it…. You’re the smartest most beautiful little human (and extremely talkative lol ) and I pray you may always know the love and peace of God. Just know that I will ALWAYS be there for you!!!"

Mzansi billionaire Patrice Motsepe allegedly Gomora actress Katlego Danke’s baby daddy

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that very little is known about former Generations actress Katlego Danke's private life.

No one knows for sure if the actress is married or single as she never posts much about her life. A scroll through her page shows only her pictures and snaps from work engagements.

According to The South African the actress and the businessman have a romantic history and there are reports that Motsepe is Katlego's baby daddy. The Gomora actress reportedly welcomed her first baby, a boy in 2014. The star hardly posts her baby boy on social media.

