Katlego Danke has been hailed by her followers for always keeping her private life private

The star who is reportedly expecting her second baby is allegedly billionaire Patrice Motsepe's baby mama

According to reports, the business mogul is the father of the former Generations actress's first child

Very little is known about former Generations actress Katlego Danke's private life.

Katlego Danke and Patrice Motsepe allegedly have a son together. Image: @katlegodankeofficial and Getty Images.

No one knows for sure if the actress is married or single as she never posts much about her life. A scroll through her page shows only her pictures and snaps from work engagements.

Katlego Danke allegedly has a baby boy with billionaire Patrice Motsepe

According to The South African the actress and the businessman have a romantic history and there are reports that Motsepe is Katlego's baby daddy. The Gomora actress reportedly welcomed her first baby, a boy in 2014. The star hardly posts her baby boy on social media.

Per the publication, the pair who also have a business history have remained mum on the allegations that they have a baby together.

Katlego Danke allegedly expecting her second child

Katlego Danke is allegedly expecting her second baby. A source close to the actress told Daily Sun that she only told a few people about her second baby.

She also allegedly informed the producers of Gomora so they could change her storyline a little bit. The source said:

“She has only informed a few people, including the producers so that they could incorporate her pregnancy into her script.”

