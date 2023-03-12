Mihlali Ndamase recently opened up about what inspired her to venture into the beauty and content creation industries and how far she has come. The beauty influencer who is always trending for the wrong reasons also touched on the advantages and disadvantages of being in the public eye.

Mihlali Ndamase's fans are set to have a front-row seat in the star's life and career in an upcoming episode of E! VIP. The insightful show has also featured industry heavyweights such as Boity Thulo, Nasty C and fashion designer Gert-Johan Coetzee.

Mihlali Ndamase talks about her inspiration and her road to success. Image: @mihlalii_n

Mihlali Ndamase on what inspired her to get into the beauty industry

Briefly News caught up with Mihlali ahead of the E! VIP special and the star touched on different aspects of her career. She noted that her love for the beauty industry started from a very early age and was inspired by watching the women around her. She said:

"I was inspired by my love for beauty. Growing up I have always been interested in makeup and I think it comes from the fact that I was raised by women so, obviously, those who were older than me inspired me. I was the typical girly girl growing up. I wanted the plastic heels from Checkers."

Mihlali Ndamase opens up about how she discovered the YouTube beauty industry and turned it into a career

The popular beauty influencer said that she discovered the online beauty industry while she was at boarding school, but because it wasn't an industry back then, she knew she will be doing it as a hobby while trying to get a "real job". She added:

"I discovered the beauty community and YouTube when I was in boarding school and I was inspired by a lot of the ladies abroad who were penetrating the beauty space, but back then it wasn’t much of an industry and people could make money but had other jobs.

"So it was going to be a hobby for me. I started my YouTube channel and I got my first paycheck shortly after. I was contacted by L’oreal and they said they were bringing NYX professional make-up to South Africa and they wanted to be one of the ambassadors and that’s where it really started. But I guess my overall love for the beauty industry is what made me start."

Mihlali lists some of the major highlights of her career

Mihlali revealed that she never takes the wins in her career for granted, no matter how big or small. The YouTuber said travelling overseas for work haS been one of the major highlights. She said she has been to Paris, Atlanta, Milan and recently Qatar to watch the world cup.

"I think every accomplishment is a highlight because it contributes to the bigger picture. I can’t pick one but just to sum up, all my international travel opportunities, I have always been someone who loves travelling for work, so prior to Covid I visited a lot of countries. I went to Atlanta for YouTube black, I went to Paris for a YouTube summit, they flew me to Milan twice and I recently went to Doha with Qatar Airways to watch the World Cup live which was amazing. And also being featured on amazing platforms which are so critical like E! News, and Forbes 30 under 30 list, and I have won some Cosmopolitan Awards."

Mihlali Ndamase discusses how she deals with negativity on social media

Anyone who has access to social media knows Mihlali Ndamase is one of the most trolled celebs in Mzansi. The star is always trending for the wrong reasons as fans dish their thoughts on why she is famous, her love life and her family background.

Talking about how she has managed to remain sane throughout the backlash, the YouTuber says she tries to ignore the negativity. She also talked about the lies she has heard about herself online, including claims that her partner Leeroy Sidambe was responsible for her recent injuries. She added:

"I try not to deal with negativity on social media. Obviously, I have had my moments where I have had to respond to people because I am a hot head. The most important thing to remember is that them getting a reaction from you is what they want and you have more to lose so even in the manner I respond I need to be cognizant of not degrading my brand, but I try not to respond. People will always have an opinion and if they are not talking, I guess, hauko important, so they must talk.

"The most recent lie I have heard about myself is that my partner had something to do with my most recent injury. That’s what I have been seeing on Twitter, that is a huge lie.”

Mihlali Ndamase lists some of the local and international ladies who inspire her

The star has a long list of celebrities and influencers who inspire her. She said she looks up to people like Bonang Matheba and Minnie Dlamini and the Kardashians because "they have been in the industry for so long but they still have successful brands."

Mihlali Ndamase advises young people to believe in themselves

To those who look up to her, Mihlali Ndamase reiterated the importance of believing in yourself and not paying attention to naysayers. She added

"Your belief in yourself goes above and beyond what anybody had to say. and it pushes you to be very disciplined and pursue your dreams and be very persistent and determined. So believing in yourself is very important."

Mihlali's E! VIP special airs on Sunday, 12 March, at 20:00 on E! Africa.

Source: Briefly News