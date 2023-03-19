Zodwa Wabantu is finally speaking up following reports that she has hit rock bottom

The controversial media personality has been making headlines following reports that she has not been attending gigs after being booked has addressed rumours

She admitted that things have been a bit hard for her and she had to decrease her R35K booking fee

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Zodwa Wabantu has broken her silence following reports that she has been struggling to make ends meet.

Zodwa Wabantu has finally reacted to rumours that she is broke. Image: @zodwalibram.

Source: Instagram

The controversial dancer who recently accepted her calling to become a sangoma has been away from the social media streets for a while and fans are speculating that it's because she is broke.

Zodwa Wabantu clears rumours that she is broke

According to ZAlebs, the Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored star recently opened up about her financial situation. Zodwa who trended following reports that she charges a cool R35K per gig said she had to lower the fee due to a lack of gigs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Zodwa noted that although things are a bit different for her, she is not down and out. She also attributed the rumours to the fact that she is not a flashy person who doesn't wear fancy clothes or make-up, hence the assumption that she is broke.

"I’m not a flashy person. I have always lived a simple life. I don’t wear make-up or put on weaves, and I focus on investing my money in things that matter.

"Yes, I will admit that the bookings are not the same. But this is because of the economic climate. Everyone is struggling, and the cost of living has gone up. But for me, it is because I have chosen to invest my money and more of my time edlozini. Everything I do these days is to appease idlozi."

Zodwa Wabantu fails to pitch at yet another event, fuming event organiser opens a case of theft against dancer

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Zodwa Wabantu continues to pull no-shows at events. The exotic dancer failed to pitch at another gig in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga.

City Press reports that the star continued to anger event organisers after she once again pulled a no-show. After failing to pitch for her performance, a Mpumalanga event organiser opened a case of theft against the controversial media personality.

The fuming promoter said they could not trace Zodwa Wabantu so that she could pay them back. A list of artists recently missed their gigs after being paid huge amounts of cash.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News