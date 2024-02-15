Media personality and model Faith Nketsi went all-out on her Valentine's Day spoils at an Airbnb

The reality TV star shared a video of her entering the venue and being greeted by red balloons and roses

Netizens assume that she paid for everything herself, judging from the set-up

Faith Nketsi showed off her Valentine’s Day spoils. Image: @faith.nketsi

Source: Instagram

Mzansi was left scratching their heads after Faith Nketsi showed off her Valentine’s Day spoils.

Faith Nketsi goes all out for V-Day

Reality TV star Faith Nketsi spent her Valentine's Day at an Airbnb. The apartment was decorated with red and white balloons and greeting her was a gorgeous bouquet of roses on the bed.

In her Instagram video re-posted by X blogger @MDNnewss, Faith Nketsi hinted at having a new romance as she said:

"Every day is Valentine with you."

Who is Faith Nketsi's bae?

A report by X blogger @MDNnewss claimed that Faith Nketsi has allegedly found love in the arms of a man named Andile Mayisela. The report further stated that Andile is willing to make Faith Nketsi his second wife.

"Maphepha Ndaba also reports that Faith Nketsi is spoilt rotten, living her best life right now, and gifted anything and everything that money can buy. Faith Nketsi released a statement today announcing that she and Nzuzo Njilo are in their final stage of divorce."

This comes after news of Faith Nketsi's divorce from Nzuzo Njilo.

All you need to know about Faith Nketsi's divorce

In November 2023, Faith Nketsi issued a statement announcing that she and Nzuzo Njilo were in the final stages of their divorce

In her reality TV show, Have Faith , she mentioned how she did not trust Nzuzo because he allegedly defrauded her

, she mentioned how she did not trust Nzuzo because he allegedly defrauded her After she issued the statement, Faith Nketsi said that there had been a number of married men who were hitting on her

Netizens assume Faith Nketsi paid for everything herself

Social media users presume she paid for this for content purposes.

@Evidence_Shongw:

"You can tell this was paid by her."

@I_am_Bucie:

"It’s either her standards have dropped, or she paid for this herself, because this is not blesser standards."

@saino_snm:

"Airbnb is >> than hotel room?? And she definitely asked her friends to help her with the decorations."

@SKekezwa:

"Nothing, wow! Guess it's budget-friendly."

@Ngubenil:

"I'm not happy with certain aspects of these visuals... call the manager."

Source: Briefly News