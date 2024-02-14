SA musician Toya Delazy dropped another bizarre video belting out a song while playing the piano

Her vocals and choice of lyrics had South Africans on TikTok very confused and raising eyebrows

Fans of the My City hitmaker can't believe she is churning out content that is not in line with her brand

Toya Delazy's TikTok performance got negative reviews. Image: @toyadelazy

Source: Instagram

Toya Delazy is back in the social media spotlight. The singer has been serenading TikTokkers lately, and the response has not been positive.

Toya Delazy shares video of odd song

She posted a video on her account @toya_delazy, causing people to throw virtual tomatoes at her.

It shows her candid expression through song in the comfort of her home. Toya's singing in Zulu didn't land, and fans are beginning to worry about her.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Video of Toya Delazy goes viral

The footage clocked a whopping 460,000 views. Based on the comments, it seems netizens were glued to their screens as if they were watching a train wreck.

Watch the video below:

Toya's new sound stuns Mzansi

Many TikTokkers said they were not feeling the new sound from the talented artist. In true Mzansi fashion, the trolling ensued in the comments section.

@Paballokgware said:

"Sinenkinga e brand new."

@Qheba mentioned:

"Guys don’t worry I will talk to her for the last time."

@TumeloRadebe192 stated:

"Kodwa Shembe. "

@interior_101 posted:

"Toya just wink if you are in danger."

@keabakes wrote:

"You make my day shem. I look forward to your videos. "

@sis'Boni joked:

"I'm imagining Somizi and Unathi at Idols. "

@Dr.Kwanele commented:

"I honestly thought it was a phase and it would pass. "

@renogangbw added:

"You ain't afraid of the world, I'll give that one to you. ✊️"

Toya Delazy opens up about alcohol addiction

In another article, Briefly News reported that the late IFP founder Mangosuthu Buthelezi's granddaughter, Toya Delazy, shared her heartfelt story of alcohol abuse on social media.

It has been eight years since Toya Delazy moved to the UK, and the star decided to share her story just after her grandfather Mangosuthu passed away.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News