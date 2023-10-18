A TikTok video shows a man who is not a native isiZulu speaker doing the most to perform a song

The man in the clip was a viral sensation as people heard his impeccable isiZulu pronunciation while singing

Online users on TikTok were raving about the gent who showed off his multilingual prowess in a fun way

A man went TikTok viral thanks to his singing. The video filmed in South Africa was of the gent flexing his skill in the most spoken language in the country - isiZulu.

A TikTok video shows a man singing in isiZulu, and many loved his performance. Image: @cebolenkosisamuel

The video of the gent's singing received over 9,000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from impressed isiZulu speakers.

Singing man gets 77k views in TikTok video

@cebolenkosisamuel posted a video of a man singing in isiZulu. The video was viral since the singer looked like he was of European descent but sang an isiZulu song like it was his home language.

Watch the video:

SA amused as white man sings in isiZulu

Online users could not help but crack up over the video. Referencing SA's dark history, the video was captioned, "he can keep the land", and many added to the joke.

ayanda18180 said:

"I don't know what happened to South African belungu, but whatever it is, we love it."

gojelaingushemyam commented:

"He can keep it. Let him keep the land."

nathi joked:

"No, not the land; I'll hire him."

user5093399069582 was amused:

"I say this to the world.. come to South Africa, my country."

MaNxumalo cheered:

"Awu mlungu."

White people speaking African languages

People in South Africa love to see others embrace the local language. Two young kids went viral for learning to speak fluent isiNdebele.

Sotho man desperately practises isiZulu

Briefly News previously reported that people were in tears when a Sotho guy tried his best to speak isiZulu. The man's attempt went viral on TikTok.

Many were amused by how the local gent was struggling with one of South Africa's 11 official languages. Many said the video was relatable as they also struggle with isiZulu.

South Africa is well known for its diversity. One guy @mash_iie tried to speak isiZulu, the most widely spoken language in South Africa according to WorldMapper. The man went viral with his video as he struggled through Zulu words such as "namhlanje [today]", "manje manje [soon]", and more with his Sotho accent.

