Nasty C had netizens rolling on the floor with laughter after he spoke in isiZulu on a podcast

The hilarious video clip has gained traction on various social media platforms, with many poking fun at him

The Durban-born rapper often leaves the internet scratching their heads when he speaks any language other than English

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Nasty C had Mzansi bursting into laughter when he spoke in isiZulu during a podcast session.

Nasty C left his fans confused as to why he has an accent when speaking IsiZulu because it is his mother tongue. Image: @nastyc_sa

Source: Instagram

Nasty C shakes the internet with funny clip

This video of Nasty C might just brighten up your day! The rapper spoke isiZulu, his mother tongue, and made fun of his raps.

In the video, the rapper tried to explain his lyrics to his fans who are not too familiar with the English language. He then explains one bar where he referenced the fictitious character Spiderman and used puns to get his point across.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Before he could even end his sentence, he burst into laughter, sending his listeners into a frenzy.

Watch the video posted by @NiisoShabangu below:

Mzansi pokes fun at Nasty C

Reacting to the video, netizens had a field day with the Zulu Man With Some Power rapper. Many were in disbelief that Nasty C is that funny.

@TheGyal_ joked:

"No this is funny."

@CzArODriego laughed:

"I can’t breathe."

@GSBrazyyy added:

"Nah, he cooked."

@Mandie_RSA shared:

"You can tell that Nasty C is from Durban."

@thejacobian69 asked:

"My question is, where did he get this accent from we know his school."

@itsjusxuluu added:

"Nasty C’s Zulu has an accent dawg."

@sibamakaluza said:

"Lol I’m so happy I’m not the only one who does this. At work. I have to remind myself I’m around people! At least I tell them the jokes in my head."

Cassper and Nasty try to speak each other's languages

The rappers went on Instagram live and attempted to speak one another's language. In the video shared by @danielmarven, Nasty C stuttered as he tried to talk in Setswana, Cassper's language.

In the same video, Cassper Nyovest responded to him speaking IsiZulu, Nasty C's mother tongue.

Nasty C bonding with baby Oliver has Mzansi gushing

In more entertainment news from Briefly News, Mzansi gushed over a video of BET-nominated rapper Nasty C bonding with his son Oliver.

The rapper and his high school sweetheart Sammie Heavens, welcomed their son Oliver into the world in 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News