Comedian Kenneth Nkosi unexpectedly served his followers with fire dance moves

A video of him dancing to Amampiano hit Sgudi Snyc by De Mthuda made its way to other social media platforms

Shocked netizens could not believe that a guy with his stature and age could groove so nicely to 2K hits

Kenneth Nkosi surprised some people when he showed off his top-notch dancing moves. Images: @kennethnkosi

Source: Instagram

Funny man Kenneth Nkosi, also known as Kenny Makhezo, left jaws on the floor and heads bopping as he danced to an Amapaiono hit by De Mthuda, Da Muziqal chef and Eemoh called Sgudi Snyc with fire dance moves.

Kenny Nkosi's dancing TikTok video circulates on social media

Multiple accounts reposted a few of his dancing videos, where the award-winning actor gets down to the music.

He posted one video on his Instagram account, where he moves effortlessly, especially for a guy his age and physical build, he captioned it:

"#fridaymoves let’s dance!"

Check out the video in his Instagram post below:

Netizens approve of Kenny Nkosi's cool dancing videos

On TikTok, the comedian is a dancing sensation. Several netizens have put different songs to cover his dancing videos and these are some of the comments his jiving received:

@mphopopps said:

"You’re such a happy soul Uncle Kenny."

@Aria4991 was surprised:

"Lol I didn't know that he can dance."

@Lethabo4991 approved:

"He's actually a good dancer."

@busiwe_bubu agreed:

"He's really good.'

@MngUtane confessed:

"Love him!"

@Deartroublegal hyped him:

"Yes wena Kenny Makhenzo."

@Thandilicious commented:

"He's got moves"

@Ap3x40 declared:

"This man is a true legend, an ‍all-time favourite."

@Neoline_faith jabbed:

"Youth endala.'

@pebetsimatlaila said:

"You just gave the song a whole new vibe."

@sevenyellow6 commented:

"Doing your blood cultures, a good assessment would find some music in your blood!!! You move as if you are on rollers!!! What a Talent. Keep dancing. Blessings!"

