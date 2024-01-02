Faith Nketsi expressed frustration on Twitter about married men asking her out

She revealed that some men, including one who has been in her DMs since 2019, pursue her despite their marital status

Fans shared mixed reactions to the star's post

Freshly divorced socialite and reality television star Faith Nkatsi has come out guns blazing at married men asking her out.

Faith Nketsi has dragged married men who ask her out. Image: @faith.nketsi

Source: Instagram

Faith Nketsi blasts married men

Have Faith star Faith Nketsi recently opened up about how married men are asking her out. The star who is currently single after announcing her divorce from controversial businessman Nzuzo Njilo shared her woes on her page.

Taking to her X, formerly known as Twitter, Faith Nketsi said some married men are posting pictures with their wives and playing happily married but still hitting on her.

According to The South African, Faith Nketsi also revealed in a now-deleted post that there is a happily married man who has been in her DM's since 2019 asking her out. She tweeted:

Agh, I hate men . Imagine scrolling through IG and seeing a couple that is serving “goals” and then checking ur dm and realizing he has been at it since 2019 till now

Faith Nketsi's fans react to her post

Social media users dished their thoughts on the Have Faith star's thoughts on married men hitting on her. Some agreed with her that men who seem happy with their wives online but still ask ladies out ruin their fairytales. Others accused the star of checking married men's profiles after seeing their posts on social media.

@the_kudzi said:

“Ma’am you scrolled through IG & saw this couple serving couple goals …and you went further to check the man's profile ( stalked) and then saw he was in your DMs…”

@kgomotso KG wrote:

“Y'all ruined the fantasy first with being in love with the money before the person first”

CM

“They just wanna smash.. and you give off that vibe.”

