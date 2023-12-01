Reality TV star Faith Nketsi's alleged new man has been revealed on social media

The star is said to be in a relationship with Andile Mayisela, who is also allegedly ready to take Faith as his second wife

Netizens were stunned at how she moved on from businessman Nzuzo Njilo

Faith Nketsi is allegedly in a new relationship. Image: @faith.nketsi

Source: Instagram

Haibo, Faith Nketsi sure knows how to move on very quickly. The reality TV star allegedly has a new man in her life.

Faith is allegedly in a relationship with Andile Mayisela

It hasn't been long since the star married businessman Nzuzo Njilo, and she is already rumoured to have moved on from Njilo. Her marriage with Nzuzo got rocky after he was accused of being a fraudster and scammer.

The news and gossip page MDNews shared on social media that Faith Nketsi is allegedly in a relationship with a man named Andile Mayisela. It was further said that Andile is willing and ready to make the former twerker his second wife.

The post reads:

"Faith Nketsi's new man revealed...According to Maphepha Ndaba, Faith Nketsi is allegedly in a relationship with Andile Mayisela. It is also alleged that Andile Mayisela is ready to take Faith Nketsi as his second wife.

"Maphepha Ndaba also report that Faith Nketsi is spoilt rotten, living her best life right now, and gifted anything and everything that money can buy. Faith Nketsi released a statement today announcing that she and Nzuzo Njilo are in their final stage of divorce."

See the post below:

Faith Nketsi and Nzuzo Njilo are getting a divorce

After the rumours circulated on social media, she had a new man in her life. The star also released a statement on her Instagram page, which she has deleted, that she and Njilo are in the last stage of their divorce and are now just co-parenting.

The statement reads:

"No one gets married with the intention to get divorced. However, through careful consideration and mediation, we have decided to go our separate ways. Nzuzo continues to be an amazing father to our beautiful daughter, whom we co-parent.”

Faith Nketsi stuns netizens

After the news of her allegedly having a new man went viral, many netizens were stunned by how quickly she moved on after only announcing her divorce recently:

@savenoho wrote:

"She already got a new one... Danko Faith."

@nokie555 said:

"Imagine divorcing only to go and become someone's second wife."

@lufunosjavo questioned:

"Kanti what do men see in her to think she is a marriage material???"

@Mageba_d replied:

"Faith Nketsi did say on season 5 of #HaveFaith that she now wants a man with money and not a type."

@TheGBrown1 responded:

"Yoooo ku busy la South Africa."

@Ubuhleeee said:

"This is a lie it’s can’t be no one moves on fast like that."

@Yoniem5 replied:

"Let's hope she is not jumping from scammer to another scammer what does the new dude do for a living."

Faith Nketsi's fans concerned after she moved out of her home

Briefly News previously reported that Faith Nketsi dropped bombshells on the first episode of her highly anticipated reality TV show, Have Faith. The popular socialite finally addressed issues in her marriage and hinted that she moved out.

Faith Nketsi's marriage has been in the spotlight since she married controversial businessman Nzuzo Njilo. The couple have hogged headlines and trended for all the wrong reasons on social media.

