Thuli Phongolo Leaves Nothing to the Imagination As She Poses Next to Her Mercedes Benz G-Wagon
Celebrities

Thuli Phongolo Leaves Nothing to the Imagination As She Poses Next to Her Mercedes Benz G-Wagon

by  Privie Kandi
  • Thuli Phongolo's Valentine's Day photos caused a buzz, with speculation about her receiving a Mercedes Benz G-Wagon as a gift
  • Social media users criticised her body, suggesting she had a BBL, with comments ranging from disappointment to mockery
  • Phongolo's post reignited discussions about body image and industry pressures

Thuli Phongolo turned up the heat with her Valentine's Day content. The actress and DJ shared sizzling pictures that caused a buzz on social media.

Thuli Phongolo shows her new car
Thuli Phongolo's Valentine's Day pictures caused a buzz. Image: @thuliphongolo
Source: Instagram

Thuli Phongolo shares hot pictures

Social media users were glued to their phones on 14 February waiting for their favourite celebrities to share their Valentine's Day spoils with their significant others. As expected, many celebrities did not disappoint as they painted timelines red with pictures and gifts.

Popular media personality Thuli Phongolo left social media users salivating after sharing pictures from her Valentine's Day shoot. Pictures of former Generations: The Legacy star were shared on X, by a user with the handle @sanelenkosix. Many concluded that she received a brand new Mercedes Benz G-Wagon as a gift on the special day. The post's caption read:

"Thuli Phongolo shows off her special Valentine’s Day gift."

Mzansi weighs in on Thuli's Valentine's Day post

Social media users had a lot to say about the star's pictures. Unfortunately, many were not impressed with her body, due to the speculations that she got a BBL.

@Ghostnoreturn said:

"She looks deformed "

@RichMnguniSA noted:

"Shes trying so hard to be a bad bish."

@MandyNgiba commented:

"Yes! Umane wawuthathekile and it doesn't really suit her. I blame the industry and it's validation requirements"

@tseepati wrote:

"Reminds me when champ took his car back when they broke up I thought she was driving G wagon already."

Minnie Dlamini says she doesn't care about Valentine's Day

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that popular South African actress Minnie Dlamini has shared a short clip airing her views on Valentine's Day. The star said she is not celebrating the special day for lovers this year because she is busy with her work.

Minnie Dlamini is not joining the millions of South Africans appreciating their significant others on Valentine's Day. The star recently explained why she will not be joining the celebrations in a video making the rounds on social media.

