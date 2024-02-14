Former Muvhango actress Simphiwe Ngema shared stunning Valentines' Day pictures online

The star shared the photos of her and bae Tino rocking the colour red on her Instagram page

Fans and followers of the couple flood the comment section with complimentary messages

Simphiwe Ngema shared stunning pictures of her and Tino online. Image: @simzngema, @tino_chinyani

Actress and musician Simphiwe Ngema and her man Tino Chinyani were dubbed couple goals after sharing stunning pics of themselves.

Simz Ngema and Tino stun with Valentines' Day Pics

The celebrity couple served relationship goals in their recent Instagram pictures posted by Simphiwe Ngema on Valentines' Day. The pair were seen looking all sorts of cute, rocking the colour red.

The former Muvhango actress paired the snaps with a heartfelt love letter to her man Tino Chinyani. She wrote:

"Everyday is Valentine’s Day with you by my side. ✨ @promisephotography.co.za Hair @tt_hair_couture."

See the post below:

In August 2023, Tino and Simz Ngema failed to impress netizens with their live performance of their hit song Tiyani.

Popular entertainment blogger Musa Khawula shared the clip showing Simz and Tino performing live for their fans. The pair who have been embarking on a music journey together, were giving Beyoncé and Jay-Z vibes while on stage.

Fans showed Simz and Tino love

Many fans and followers of the couple flooded the comment section with complimentary messages. See some of the responses below:

sophiendaba_ complimented:

"Loove this love."

samkelondlovu said:

"Loooove."

iamtshiamo_m wrote:

"You just had to rub it in our faces."

unathimakasnemvelo responded:

"I've been waiting for your pics since 8 am in the morning love the both of you."

tossed_up commented:

"This low key steamy proper❤❤❤ my favs."

zolazeelovin mentioned:

Another level."

naledi.nkosi.7374 shared:

"Beautiful black love."

kovinimoodley commented:

"My favorite couple."

