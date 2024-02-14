SA musician Kelly Khumalo shared a breathtaking picture from a photo shoot to celebrate Valentine's Day

The seasoned singer looked amazing dolled up in daring makeup that accentuated her beautiful features

Her Instagram followers were not shy with the compliments and wished the star a fantastic day of love

Kelly Khumalo stunned in an Instagram snap taken from a photoshoot. Image: @kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

Kelly Khumalo dropped a fire picture and wished her fans a happy Valentine's Day on 14 February.

Kelly Khumalo dazzles in Insta pics

The singer can be seen staring straight at the camera in the snapshot. She captioned the artistic pic by simply saying: "Happy Valentine's Day BoMakhi. ❤️"

A day before that, Kelly posted another shot on her Instagram page from the same photoshoot, striking a different pose. It got fans wondering if she's teasing new music with the visuals.

See the post below:

Mzansi swoons over Kelly Khumalo's photos

Some of the hitmaker's 2.7 million followers are gogo gaga over the images. Despite the controversy surrounding the songstress, they gushed that she keeps going and looking fabulous.

See some of the comments below:

@itspriscilladichaba said:

"The more people hate you, the more you fly higher like an eagle. uThixo kodwa. Love you sisi."

@majamela16 posted:

"Love you Makhu❤️ Happy Valentine's sthandwa sami. ❤"

@tolokazi_k9' wrote:

"Happy vali vali sthandwa sethu. ❤️❤️"

@simply_ms_tt mentioned:

"You have a powerful voice, Kelly! You are truly talented. ❤"

@thabiso_lukhanya_khoza said:

"Khuluma ntombi uphekani, kunini silambile. ❤"

@thabiso_lukhanya_khoza added:

"Happy Valentine's my sis."

@sibusiso_nohashe asked:

"When are considering writing a book? People will buy it because bayakuthanda. Nam I will be at the counter first day. I love you."

@sinekhayaqevent added:

"Vumani bo! Siyavuma, Kelly uyababa bheee. ❤️ Makhosi! Amen, siyavuma. "

Kelly Khumalo speaks on Senzo Meyiwa’s death

In another article, Briefly News reported that Kelly Khumalo had a few things to get off her chest after her name was tarnished in court during the Senzo Meyiwa trial.

Breaking her silence on Instagram, Kelly Khumalo posted a video of her singing a church hymn. The song speaks about people confessing to their sins when they meet God.

Source: Briefly News