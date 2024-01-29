Senzo Meyiwa's brother publically defended award-winning singer Kelly Khumalo recently

This was after the lead investigator accused the Empini hitmaker of organising the soccer star's murder

Senzo's brother said that Kelly wasn't the one who killed Senzo but someone else who was inside the house at the time

Senzo Meyiwa's brother stood up for and defended Kelly Khumalo.

Source: Getty Images

Drama has prevailed once again regarding Senzo Meyiwa's case, as it is still unknown who pulled the trigger. Meyiwa's brother also came forward, disagreeing with the lead investigator's affidavit accusing the singer of killing his brother.

Senzo's brother is adamant that Kelly didn't kill Meyiwa

Kelly Khumalo has been making headlines once again. This is after the singer's younger sister Zandile Khumalo-Gumede shared a heartfelt post on social media saying she will stand by her sister following accusations that she was the mastermind behind Senzo's murder.

Recently, news and gossip page MDNews shared on their Twitter (X) page that Senzo's older brother defended the Empini hitmaker from the accusations made by the lead investigator.

He said:

"I know him, I’ve followed his cases. He is lying, Kelly did not hire hitmen to kill Senzo. I will keep on saying this, the person who killed Senzo was in the house, but that person is being protected."

See the post below:

Netizens share frustrations about the case

Shortly after netizens were made aware that Senzo's brother was defending Kelly, many of them shared their frustration in the comment section. See some of the responses below:

@shukrani__ said:

"He knows the truth, he might as well be arrested too."

@DonaldMakhasane wrote:

"Kelly has been innocent."

@Ihhashi_Turkei mentioned:

"Makes sense! They must just charge everyone that was in the house and they must prove their innocence individually."

@Penelope_Makala tweeted:

"At this rate, we don't know the truth. All we're asking for is for everyone that was in that house in 2014 must be summoned to court. They all know and saw who did it."

@prow_II shared:

"We all know it’s someone that was in the house that shot him. It isn’t rocket science."

@sebata69 mentioned:

"This is the case where someone who was in the house confesses to murder when they are about to die during their old age because they want to be at peace with ancestors."

Affidavit claims Senzo Meyiwa's death was a contract killing

In a previous report by Briefly News, an affidavit revealed that Meyiwa may not have been killed in a robbery.

Brigadier Bongani Gininda testified that two of the accused allegedly confessed in an affidavit that they were contracted to kill the soccer player. Netizens discussed the alleged confession, some believing it and others questioning it.

