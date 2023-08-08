Simphiwe "Simz" Ngema and her baby daddy Tino Chinyani recently gave a flop performance of their song Tiyani

The hit song is a dedication to their three-year-old son and it was released on his birthday on 23 June 2023

However, the celebrity couple failed to impress Mzansi when a short video of their performance went viral on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Popular actress Simphiwe "Simz" Ngema had the internet buzzing when a video of her live performance alongside her baby daddy Tino Chinyani went viral on social media.

Simz Ngema and Tino Chinyani were trolled for their live performance. Image: @simzngema and @tino_chinyani

Source: Instagram

Simz Ngema and Tino Chinyani trolled after a flop live performance

The Slay actress and her baby daddy recently became the laughing stock on the Mzansi social media platforms after their video went viral.

The clip shared by popular entertainment blogger Musa Khawula shows Simz and Tino performing live for their fans. The pair who have been embarking on a music journey together were giving Beyoncé and Jay-Z vibes while on stage.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi reacts to Simz Ngema and Tino Chinyani's video

Social media users said they were not feeling the performance and told Simz to stick to acting. Others even hinted that she is not a good singer.

@sneh_mantuli said:

"It’s a good thing they are performing for the intoxicated crowd. Alcohol will make you enjoy anything."

@letlogonolotebe wrote:

"Can Simz stop singing guys like I can't they are so many talented people out there what the f*ck did I just watch she needs to stop singing yerrrr"

@mantsholo added:

"It's not giving. Me and my friends won't be watching it again... We are FYYN!"

@zest.chick noted:

"Its giving Zimbabwe."

@lilyscakes.co commented:

"I'm embarrassed on their behalf "

@nodlawududu wrote:

"At this point in SA u just need to be known after that u can be anything wether Dj or Beyoncé up to you "

Simphiwe “Simz” Ngema pens sweet post to her baby daddy Tino Chinyani thanking him for his support

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Simz Ngema is head over heels in love and she can't hide it. The star who was trending for her association with Thabo Bester after issuing a questionable statement is putting all that behind her.

Simphiwe Ngema has kept her head high despite the controversy surrounding her name after being mentioned as the celebrity who visited Thabo Bester in prison.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News