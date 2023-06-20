Simz Ngema and her Zimbabwean baby daddy Tino Chinyani have announced that they collaborated on a song to celebrate their son Tiyani's third birthday

Named after the handsome little man, the couple's hit single is scheduled to drop on Tiyani's birthday on 23 June

The couple's fans and followers said they can't wait for the new song to drop and also to hear their favourite couple singing

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Simz Ngema and Tino Chinyani are ready to celebrate their son Tiyani's third birthday in the sweetest way.

Simz Ngema and Tino Chinyani have announced that they are releasing a new song dedicated to their son Tiyani. Image: @simzngema and @tino_chinyani

Source: Instagram

The couple who have been painting timelines red with their sweet posts and PDA since rekindling their romance penned a sweet song for their baby boy.

Simz Ngema and Tino Chinyani to drop song titled Tiyani on son's third birthday

Top Mzansi actress Simphiwe "Simz" Ngema and her baby daddy are slowly becoming one of the country's favourite couples. According to IOL, the lovely couple had the streets buzzing when they confirmed they were back together with steamy pictures.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Taking to her Instagram page after months of getting back together with her man, the former Muvhango star revealed that they had penned a song to celebrate their son's upcoming birthday. She wrote:

"This Friday 23rd of June, Bhuka turns 3. @tino_chinyani and I are releasing a song to honour our beautiful gift. Our son has been such a blessing and this is our gift to him. ❤️♾️ Song: Tiyani - Tiyani Afrika feat. Quing Simz."

Simz Ngema and Tino Chinyani's fans can't wait for the couple's song to drop

Social media went up in flames after the new song's announcement. Many fans already know Simz is a singer but they didn't know Tino can also sing.

@gigi_lamayne said:

"Can’t wait mamakhe ❤️"

@akido_ngwetshe wrote:

"Zim man can sure make cute babies when they mix themselves with us Xhosa women . Talking from experience ❤️"

@wandabaloyi added:

"Kumnandi ukujola yazi ."

@slu_ndcobo noted:

"The colab we didn’t know we needed "

@sibanda_priscilla commented:

"Beautiful, his blessed to have parents who dedicate their time and everything to him. ❤️you are surely loved Bhuka."

Simphiwe “Simz” Ngema pens sweet post to her baby daddy Tino Chinyani thanking him for his support

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Simz Ngema is head over heels in love and she can't hide it. The star who was trending for her association with Thabo Bester after issuing a questionable statement is putting all that behind her.

Simphiwe Ngema has kept her head high despite the controversy surrounding her name after being mentioned as the celebrity who visited Thabo Bester in prison.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News