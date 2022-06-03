A recent video on motoring YouTube channel Cars.co.za featured a Volkswagen Citi Golf 1.8i and got us thinking about the time a Citi Golf Mk1 Limited Edition went on sale for R1,2 million

In 2009 Volkswagen announced it would produce 1 000 of the Citi Mk1 Limited Edition model will be produced at its Uitenhage plant in the Eastern Cape and sell for R113 500

One crazy seller from Gqeberha advertised his model on Gumtree for the crazy sum of R1,2 million in September 2020

The Volkswagen Citi Golf is easily one of South Africa's favourite cars by virtue of them being affordable, cheap to run and durable. They were also easy to modify and personalise.

Recently a video on Cars.co.za of Ciro De Siena driving a 2007 Citi Golf 1,8i garnered a lot of interest on the brand's YouTube channel with over 75 000 views. It got us curious too because two years after the model Ciro drove was made Volkswagen announced the Citi Golf's swansong: the Mk1 Limited Edition.

Volkswagen produced 1 000 Mk1 Limited Edition models, with one at its German museum. Image: Quickpic

The popular hatchback had reached the end of its life as a new car on sale in Mzansi but before it bowed out, Volkswagen produced 1 000 units replete with limited edition badges and a few other goodies.

The model was based on the Mk 1 and sported a 1,6-litre engine with 74kW and bespoke design elements that included 15-inch wheels in a gunmetal hue, dark taillights, chrome exhaust outlet and GT-styled side stripes in chrome foil reports Motor1.com. It had a sticker price of R113 500 in 2009.

Fast forward more than 10 years later and one VW fan tried to sell his Mk1, a limited edition model, for R1,2 million on Gumtree, IOL reports.

The advertisement said:

"This is the 3rd (003) last Citi Golf that was manufactured, the last one 001 is in The Pavilion, Uitenhage and 002 in VW’s Museum in Germany. The vehicle was never driven and still in the same condition it came from the assembly line."

The car only 27km on its odometer but despite it having low mileage it failed to reach the desired asking price and sold for R300 000 at an auction. Bit of an anti-climax, but still a great story to tell one's grandkids.

Check out more photographs of the limited edition Mk1:

The Citi Mk1 had a different styling kit compared to other models. Image: MotorPress

The Citi Mk 1 still didn't have power steering to make it easier to steer in tight spaces. Image: MotorPress

Only 1 000 models bearing the Mk 1 logos were built at Volkswagen's Eastern Cape plant. Image: MotorPress

