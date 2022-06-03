Volkswagen has added its Taigo model to its offering in the A0 segment; the Polo-based crossover boasts coupe-like styling and is offered with a 1,0-litre turbo petrol engine derivative with 85kW

It goes on sale at Volkswagen dealerships from 6 June 2022 and sits between the T-Cross and T-Roc models in the German carmaker's range

Volkswagen offers three trim levels: Life, Style and the range-topping R Line to customers with a starting price of R429 900 for the Life model

Volkswagen South Africa's offering is now overwhelmingly skewed in favour of SUVs, as the carmaker launched its sixth T SUV, called the Taigo, in Johannesburg last week.

The Taigo joins the T-Cross, Taigo, T-Roc, Tiguan, Tiguan Allspace and the flagship Touareg. The German carmaker bills the Taigo as a coupe SUV thanks to its low roofline and decent ground clearance. Only one engine is available, 1,0-litre three-cylinder petrol with 85kW mated to a seven-speed DSG with power sent to the front wheels.

The Volkswagen Taigo will only be offered with one engine choice, 1,0-litre turbo petrol. Image: Volkswagen / Mpumelelo Macu

According to MotorPress, the range kicks off with the Taigo Life, which includes standard features such as LED headlights and taillights, a Digital Cockpit, 6.5-inch Composition Colour infotainment system, and App-Connect, We Connect Go, USB-C interface and 16-inch Belmopan alloy wheels.

From the outside, the entry-level model is designated by a chrome-look crossbar and black roof rails.

The Volkswagen Taigo features a 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit Pro on the Life and R Line models. Image: Volkswagen / Mpumelelo Macu

The middle-of-the-range Style derivative is a tad more posh, thanks to the standard fitment of Volkswagen's famed IQ LIGHT LED matrix headlights, reports IOL. It rides on 17-inch Aberdeen alloy wheels and offers convenient features such as Park Distance Control in the front and rear.

Step inside and immediately one notices the larger 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit Pro interface for the driver. In addition, there's also the Active Info Display and an eight-inch Composition Media infotainment system.

Cosmetically, the Style has a chrome strip in its rear bumper, as well as a silver diffuser and anodised roof rails, as opposed to black in the Life model.

The Volkswagen Taigo features LED tailights, including an LED light bar at the rear. Image: Volkswagen / Mpumelelo Macu

The flagship R Line nomenclature is a name many Volkswagen fans are familiar with. It designates the top of the range model and adds to what the Style offers. Inside the R Line features a black headliner, stainless steel pedals, privacy glass for rear side windows and rear windows as well as 17-inch Valencia alloy wheels.

The R Line badges are festooned on the outside and inside and it wears bespoke bumpers.

Pricing for the model includes a three year or 120 000km warranty and a three year or 45 000km EasyDrive Service Plan. The service interval is 15 000km.

Taigo Life 1.0 TSI 85kW DSG - R429 900

Taigo Style 1.0 TSI 85kW DSG - R464 100

Taigo R-Line 1.0 TSI 85kW DSG - R486 000

The Volkswagen Taigo R Line model is defined by 17-inch black wheels and high-gloss black cross and longitudinal bars of the air intakes in the front bumper. Volkswagen / Mpumelelo Macu

