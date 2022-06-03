Global site navigation

Volkswagen’s Latest Whip Is a Turbo Powered Coupe SUV Called the Taigo and It’s Priced From R429 900 in Mzansi
by  Sean Parker
  • Volkswagen has added its Taigo model to its offering in the A0 segment; the Polo-based crossover boasts coupe-like styling and is offered with a 1,0-litre turbo petrol engine derivative with 85kW
  • It goes on sale at Volkswagen dealerships from 6 June 2022 and sits between the T-Cross and T-Roc models in the German carmaker's range
  • Volkswagen offers three trim levels: Life, Style and the range-topping R Line to customers with a starting price of R429 900 for the Life model

Volkswagen South Africa's offering is now overwhelmingly skewed in favour of SUVs, as the carmaker launched its sixth T SUV, called the Taigo, in Johannesburg last week.

The Taigo joins the T-Cross, Taigo, T-Roc, Tiguan, Tiguan Allspace and the flagship Touareg. The German carmaker bills the Taigo as a coupe SUV thanks to its low roofline and decent ground clearance. Only one engine is available, 1,0-litre three-cylinder petrol with 85kW mated to a seven-speed DSG with power sent to the front wheels.

Volkswagen, Taigo, South Africa
The Volkswagen Taigo will only be offered with one engine choice, 1,0-litre turbo petrol. Image: Volkswagen / Mpumelelo Macu
Source: UGC

According to MotorPress, the range kicks off with the Taigo Life, which includes standard features such as LED headlights and taillights, a Digital Cockpit, 6.5-inch Composition Colour infotainment system, and App-Connect, We Connect Go, USB-C interface and 16-inch Belmopan alloy wheels.

From the outside, the entry-level model is designated by a chrome-look crossbar and black roof rails.

Volkswagen, Taigo, South Africa, crossover, sedan, SUV
The Volkswagen Taigo features a 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit Pro on the Life and R Line models. Image: Volkswagen / Mpumelelo Macu
Source: UGC

The middle-of-the-range Style derivative is a tad more posh, thanks to the standard fitment of Volkswagen's famed IQ LIGHT LED matrix headlights, reports IOL. It rides on 17-inch Aberdeen alloy wheels and offers convenient features such as Park Distance Control in the front and rear.

Step inside and immediately one notices the larger 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit Pro interface for the driver. In addition, there's also the Active Info Display and an eight-inch Composition Media infotainment system.

Cosmetically, the Style has a chrome strip in its rear bumper, as well as a silver diffuser and anodised roof rails, as opposed to black in the Life model.

Volkswagen, Taigo, South Africa, LED tailights
The Volkswagen Taigo features LED tailights, including an LED light bar at the rear. Image: Volkswagen / Mpumelelo Macu
Source: UGC

The flagship R Line nomenclature is a name many Volkswagen fans are familiar with. It designates the top of the range model and adds to what the Style offers. Inside the R Line features a black headliner, stainless steel pedals, privacy glass for rear side windows and rear windows as well as 17-inch Valencia alloy wheels.

The R Line badges are festooned on the outside and inside and it wears bespoke bumpers.

Pricing for the model includes a three year or 120 000km warranty and a three year or 45 000km EasyDrive Service Plan. The service interval is 15 000km.

Taigo Life 1.0 TSI 85kW DSG - R429 900

Taigo Style 1.0 TSI 85kW DSG - R464 100

Taigo R-Line 1.0 TSI 85kW DSG - R486 000

Volkswagen, Taigo, South Africa
The Volkswagen Taigo R Line model is defined by 17-inch black wheels and high-gloss black cross and longitudinal bars of the air intakes in the front bumper. Volkswagen / Mpumelelo Macu
Source: UGC

