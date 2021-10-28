Sphelele Makhunga is a true inspiration to many local ladies and her recent post on Instagram is a serious hit

The stunner is seen in a pic driving in her luxury vehicle and posted herself handling a bottle of Christian Dior cologne

Married to Kaizer Chiefs netminder, Itumeleng Khune, the lovely woman is now receiving all the attention from her followers

Itumeleng Khune’s wife Sphelele Makhunga is a hit among local women. The stunning lady just dropped a cool snap of herself in a stylish vehicle. Makhunga also shared an inspirational message with her female followers.

The wife of the Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper has motivated her followers to get up in the morning and take a bath and not forget to wear an expensive cologne.

Khune’s wife is known to drive a Mercedes Benz and she snapped herself in a luxury car. However, it is not clear whether it’s a Merc or the flashy BMW X5 she drove while on holiday in KwaZulu-Natal.

South Africans are sharing their positive remarks on the cool snap and some girls envy the smell of the Christian Dior cologne. On the other hand, some ladies are seriously impressed by the set of wheels and Briefly News brings all the reactions: Sphelele posted:

“Vuka ugeze ufake icologne.”

The post reads:

@Ntuthukosiyabonga397 said:

“Thatha mntase.”

@Dayenasocool said:

“Awungichathazele.”

@Yolandambuku said:

“Yess Sisi.”

@Bongs_Mnyandu said:

“Intombazane mayinuke kamnandi.”

Zamzongo6 said:

“Your car is asheee.”

@CTJordaan said:

“Great scent.”

@Ksnehiemak said:

“Weee nangu lowo u6k a bottle.”

