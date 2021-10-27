Kaizer Chiefs, Itumeleng Khune, Shares Sweet, Family Pic, Gushes, About Love

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune is mixing his professional life as a footballer and family commitments

The veteran netminder, Khune, just shared a beautiful snap spending time with his wife, Sphelele, and their two stunning children

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has uploaded a beautiful snap as he spent time with his family on holiday. The Amakhosi keeper headed online to post the stunning image and says he loves his daughters.

Khune is seen with his wife, Sphelele Makhunga, and their two lovely daughters in an open space in what looks like a countryside surrounding. The Bafana Bafana stalwart is still loved by many social media users and football fans from around the continent. Khune wrote on Instagram:

“I just love how our daughters admire our love for one another @laaylaymak.”

@Laaylaymak said:

“Mine. #blessed.”

@Bontlemokaleng said:

“Yes please @itukhune32 @laaylaymak love always win.”

@Blackvreka said:

“Two centimetres shorts ke summer ngwenya, fam.”

@Teekay5378 said:

“Ukhululeke manje Khune God bless you and your beautiful family.”

@Mamagohle said:

“Beautiful family captain my captain.”

@Oyohshebeleza said:

“Yesss.”

@Pulani104 said:

“I loved you for the moment l saw you in you, l saw hops and dreams for the future begin to blossom, l hoped u became everything and to be how grateful l am no matter how old you are and u always be my beautiful daughters, l will love both of you with all.”

@SeroteJimmy said:

“Beautiful.”

@KhayehSithole said:

“Uyabuka u Amo, you better explain to her what you're doing.”

Itumeleng Khune remains an absentee for Kaizer Chiefs

There’s no doubt that Amakhosi fans are missing their skipper as they want to see him back on the field of play. Looking at his contribution so far, ‘Itu’ has played in one match and that was the MTN8 clash. The 34-year-old is yet to feature in their DStv Premiership campaign.

Inside the luxury life of Itumeleng Khune’s wife, Sphelele Makhunga

In a related article, Briefly News published that Sphelele Makhunga is one of the most recognised faces on social media platforms and that's because she's married to one of the most celebrated footballers.

That is none other than Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana’s favourite goalkeeper, Itumeleng Khune.

Briefly News takes a look inside the luxury life of Itu's wife. We dig deep into her vacations, clothing brands and the cars she drives.

In our investigation, this website picked up that the stunning lady seems to be sponsored by Puma SA, Huggies South Africa and Purity SA, among other brands.

