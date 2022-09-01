A woman decided to share her opinion regarding people who are abusers but were once victims of abuse

The clip has gone viral on social media, showing the woman explaining that they do this so they are no longer the victim

Many people shared their thoughts in the comment section of the post, and a good few agreed with what she said

Abuse is a pressing global issue that has lasted the tale of time… unfortunately! One woman shared her views on abusers who were abused themselves and had many people take to the comments to second her beliefs.

Twitter user @notziora shared a video of a woman explaining that some people abuse because they were once abused. Image: Twitter / @notziora

It is hard for many people to understand why some feel the need to hurt others. Abuse is a mental illness that requires professional intervention and help.

Twitter user @notziora shared a video of a woman explaining that some people abuse because they were once abused. She claims this is because they needed to get the power back and were tired of ‘being the victim’.

“She ate y’all up lmaoo.”

People flock to the comment section to share their feelings

Abuse is a tough thing to admit, live through and deal with. Many people courageously took to the comment section to share their opinions and a lot of them agreed with what the woman had to say.

@Miel_de_oro said:

“I’m curious about abusers who weren’t victims themselves because there really are just some awful people who get off of power out there.”

@soultrydrip said:

“Very true. In order to heal, & grow, you must recognize these things. I learned this during my spiritual awakening. Once I acknowledged the inner trauma, life blossomed. I hope everyone can begin to do the inner work because a lot of beautiful spirits are tainted right now.”

@trendycoils said:

“Yes very true and there are abusers who only see themselves as a victim. Everyone else is always the villain and they themselves are never wrong.”

@MaximusVicious said:

“I had a therapist explain this to me regarding someone who did this. And she was like because they probably were a victim at some point in their life. But they now use that as a tool to manipulate others to try to regain their power.”

@JonJacks_ said:

