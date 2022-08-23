An introspective man made a video breaking down how South Africans fall into substance abuse

An informed man made a video breaking down how substance abuse finds its way into many South African lives.

A well-intentioned man made a video explaining how South Africans fall into alcohol and drug abuse. Images: @mobilitymtolo/ TikTok

@mobilitymtolo posted the well-received clip on TikTok, where many people resonated with what he had to say. The video starts out with a light joke:

"In South Africa, you will never have money if you don't have money."

The well-informed dude then starts to explain how South Africans fall into the self-destructive habit of abusing substances. He begins by explaining the importance of education in the country and that once you're done with it, you're not able to get a job:

"You don't have 5 years of experience so they can't hire you."

The informative gent then continues about how others try to start their own business only to fail due to the lack of funding. This leads to either falling into drug or alcohol addiction because of falling into depression.

The video has received positive praise online because of how relatable the situation is to many South Africans. See the comments below:

RULEEZ00 said:

"We are graduating to become robots of mechanical life."

chris3664fh mentioned:

"lt's called the art of life, there's no one to complain to figure it out, that's why it's called life, it's everywhere."

user1995617126045 commented:

"This one is a sad truth."

@Dopekingziþª shared:

"This guy make things seem so simple."

gcobanikibido posted:

"Sad. But it's true, it's what's happening in our country?"

