A young man fulfilled his promise to his mother as he came back for her and showed her a good life

The amazing son gave the woman a lovely treat at a good restaurant before taking her to a car shop and gifting her one

Many TikTok users prayed for the son and said that he inspired them to make their mothers proud

A young man has made many people emotional after he shared a throwback photo of his mum in 2019 looking haggard.

He said that when he took that picture, he promised that he will one day come back for her and take her out of the refugee camp.

The son said he reminded his mother of the promise he made to her. Photo source: TikTok/@wanpatrique

The woman cried

In less than two years, the grateful son returned and treated his mother to a nice date as he took her to a good restaurant to eat.

That was not all, he also bought the woman an expensive car. She could be seen crying hard as she placed her head on the vehicle's bonnet.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered hundreds of comments with more than 18,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Raha said:

"I can't stop crying, I know, I will also make my mum happy, let me keep working hard."

SelfcareMood_UG said:

"You are good child as aman..many forget their mom's.. God bless you."

Mata said:

"U Pple make me feel am useless to my parents eeeeh. Will I ever do this for them. But thx for being a get son to her."

user8051363625833 said:

"The best moment in life is to make your mom happy and always she'll be proud of u."

la_icon001 said:

"Mama ur child is working hard to make u proud insha Allah mama will change ur life."

"It took me 10 years": Lady proudly shows off home she built for mom

In related news, Briefly News reported that building a home for a parent or parents is one thing that many children dream of doing.

A young South African woman can finally say that she did it for her mom even though it took her a whole ten years to complete. Heading online, the proud young lady with the Twitter handle, @Thlolo15M

arch shared a heartwarming, motivational, and highly inspirational post about how she finally added the finishing touches to the house that was built especially for her mother.

