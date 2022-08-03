A video of a gogo making her way back home from a long trip before encountering BI Phakathi was shared on Facebook

The clip shows the philanthropist soon learn that she had been returning from a busy day of looking for pig feed

The elderly woman also reveals that she is hungry and her veggie garden is in ruins before the kind man blesses her with unexpected goods

A grateful gogo could not stop singing the praises of faceless philanthropist, BI Phakathi when he showered her with unexpected blessings on her way home.

A gogo was overjoyed by her unexpected blessing from do-gooder, BI Phakathi. Image: BI Phakathi/Facebook

A video shared by Phakathi shows the frail old lady walking with her walking stick as he approaches and greets her in a friendly manner.

He inquires where she is coming from to which the gogo Radebe shares that she had left in the early morning to look for pig feed and is now starving from hunger.

The do-gooder then proceeds to hand over several packages of groceries including maize meal, rice, and vegetables which the old lady receives with never-ending gratitude. She also shares that cattle have ruined her vegetable garden at home which she depends on for food.

“Happy are your parents. God bless you my boy and may God multiply from where you have taken from to bless me. I was wondering what I was going to eat when I got back home. God assigned you, my son,” she said as she continued to bless Phakathi who also gave her some money.

Together with the help of the gogo’s grandson, they all head back to the house with the goods and groceries with the gogo thanking Phakathi and God without ceasing – what a beautiful sight!

South African social media users were moved by Phakathi’s kindness and beautiful gesture on Facebook.

Nomsa Buthelezi-Shezi commented:

“She is so grateful! This video has taught me, you never know when the heavens will give you a blessing. Gogo was rushing home only to be rushing for her blessing. Amen, Lord we thank you. Mr BI Phakathi, you have a reserved seat in Paradise ❤❤❤❤”

Cde No Nsi wrote:

“Yoh yo, tears just flowed from my eyes.”

Patricia Siafunta said:

“God Almighty be with you always. God bless the hand which gives. Blessed.”

Carol Phakathi wrote:

“She said bless the woman who carried you. That's powerful.”

