A South African woman took to social media to share how a group of happy strangers made her wedding day special

Nina Steininger Collins posted images and a video showing how the group sang for her and wished her well

The elated bride expressed her gratitude for the unexpected gesture and warm send-off as she made her way to Home Affairs Wynberg

Mzansi peeps love a good celebration and a wedding ceremony is right on top of the list! One local bride was pleasantly surprised by the warm embrace and ululations of her uninvited wedding guests.

Nina Steininger Collins was overwhelmed by the warm reception she received from strangers on her way to get married. Image: #ImStaying/Facebook

Source: Facebook

shared photos and a video from her big day on the #ImStaying Facebook group which showed her pictured with strangers who had been outside Home Affairs Wynberg.

The strangers couldn’t help but get in a festive mood as they sang and celebrated Nina on her matrimony before going to sign her marriage papers.

“Got married at home affairs Wynberg recently and was blown away by the " gees" and well wishes of complete strangers that spread great vibes along my way to the center. What a send-off!” the happy bride wrote in the post.

A video shows a group singing a traditional Zulu wedding song for Nina, dressed in her white wedding dress, as they also pose for photos – what a heart-warming sight!

South African netizens responded with messages of adoration to the positive post:

Adla Da Silva said:

“You looked absolutely gorgeous ❤️ Congratulations Love our country and its people.”

Busisiwe Zwane wrote:

“That's awesome! Congratulations! May your union be filled with happiness and love in your life. wishing you all the best and be blessed.,”

Carole Ann Sherratt commented:

“Stunning to hear. That's the lekker South Africa we love and enjoy... Without the politicians trying to divide us hey.”

Jeanette Barnard replied:

“We have such beautiful people in our country. I love our country and its people. Congratulations .”

Mmathari Mashao responded:

“Congratulations to the newly married couple. Wishing them many blissful years of married life. It can only be Mzansi and her happy people that can join uninvited in your joyous ceremony.”

