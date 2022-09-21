BI Phakathi saw a sweet family who were hustling to try and make rent and he blessed them abundantly

A video shows the bunch of children coming over to BI when he calls and trying to sell old teddies to make rent

Seeing BI bless these poor children had many shedding tears of both sadness and joy, it is hard to see small children struggling

BI Phakathi helped a struggling family pay their rent and get some food after seeing them sharing a few doughnuts and trying to sell old teddies to keep their home.

BI Phakathi helped a bunch of struggling kids pay their rent and get food, the moment warmed many hearts. Image: Facebook / BI Phakathi

It is tough out there. So many people are unemployed with nowhere to turn and BI’s selfless acts of kindness are helping a lot of deserving people, just like this family.

Taking to his Facebook page, BI shared the clip showing the family and the moment he shared with them. There were three older boys and two younger girls, and they had a few old teddies they were trying to sell so they could pay their rent.

Hearing their story BI pulled out a bunch of money and handed it to the little girls to count. The sweet moment will have you shedding a tear as their pure innocents shone.

The children were overcome with relief and could not stop giving BI hugs. BI told the girls to keep their teddies as they now had enough money for food and to keep a roof over their heads.

“These kids were selling their teddy bears to pay rent and this happened.”

The people of Mzansi thank Bi for his kindness as they wipe away tears:

Mercy Phuntsog Nath said:

“Suffer little children to come unto me for such is th kingdom of heaven!!! Such innocent babies!!!! Awww❣️”

Meena Naicker said:

“These kids are very thankful. God answered their prayers. Girl in pink and those hugs melted my heart.”

Joe Mphogo said:

“Putting a smile on people's faces is the greatest thing ever.”

Lucy Naidoo said:

“I cried watching this ...no child should be stressed with the burden of how rent is paid ... my heart bleeds for many more families in this position. Thank you BI for all that you do, may God Bless you abundantly”

Kate Mwiya said:

“you always amaze me. Your crown awaits you in heaven. The little girl was so thankful she really appreciated ❤❤”

