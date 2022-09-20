A video of a little girl speaking and singing at her late grandmother's funeral has been circulating on social media

The footage shows an emotional Ibanathi Mpungose speak of how loving and important her granny was to her

The child goes on to beautifully sing one of her grandmother’s favourite hymns as the audience joins her in song

A talented little girl made a big impression among many Mzansi peeps recently after sharing a heartfelt message at her late grandmother’s funeral.

Ibanathi Mpungose spoke beautifully of the amazing role her grandmother played in her life. Image: Ibanathi Mpungose/Facebook

Source: Facebook

In a video shared on Facebook, Ibanathi Mpungose is handed over the microphone by the MC and proceeds to greet the attendees. The girl explains how much she loved and appreciated her granny who played a very big role in her life.

Ibanathi then goes on to sing one of her gogo’s favourite gospel songs as the rest of the audience joins in praise.

The emotional video is enough to melt anyone’s heart as it captures the little girl’s sincerity and shows just how great the loss she has experienced is.

South African social media users could not help but respond with heartfelt messages for Ibanathi as well as compliments for her beautiful tribute.

Mal E Gqeba wrote:

“You might have lost your granny but the heavens have gained a new Angel, and that Angel will always be by your side, stay strong young one, God Almighty and your granny (your new Angel) will never forsake you. Condolences to the entire family and loved ones during these hard/difficult times.”

Zintathu Botha said:

“I can’t stop watching although it hurts me..may God bless you Ibanathi❤.”

Sanibunch Maduku responded:

“Ibanathi touched my heart how she sang this song touched me even worse .”

Khosidiva Sure Flo replied:

“My favourite song. The song that I have also been singing because I lost my big brother. God knows everything and He is the one to comfort us.”

Favour Mfusie said:

“Yoooo what a painful moment I wish I had this courage to say goodbye to my loved ones, Mom, Dad, my Grandma, and also my lovely brother maybe I would be healed by now every time when am thinking about them my heart bleed .”

Ernest Mnyibashe commented:

“Wow! I can't hold myself to this video of this little angel it makes me cry, baby girl you're so special in the eyes of the Lord...may your granny's soul rest in peace.”

Rebecca Nankole Jeremiah shared:

“She's so brave I can even feel the pain ❣️.”

Sue Suzan Letsie responded:

“I shouldn't have watched it. I'm deeply touched, be strong my beautiful girl.”

Video of baby boy singing his favourite gospel song wow the internet

In another story, Briefly News reported that spiritual connections with God are created from birth. One young boy singing his favourite Gospel song has reminded people that faith does not come with age; it can be felt at any time.

One parent has clearly been playing Gospel music for their son since he was born because this little prince knows how to praise and worship!

YouTube channel Rumble Viral shared the clip showing a small boy named Demetrius in his car seat, singing his favourite Gospel song. Not only is he a total cutie, but he knew practically every word to the song. Hella impressive for such a tiny tot!

