People all over the world have been loving on a tiny human who sat in his car seat singing beautiful praise and worship song

YouTube channel Rumble Viral shared the clip of a small boy named Demetrius singing his favourite Gospel song

People love the fact that he is building a relationship with God at such a young age and couldn’t get enough of the clip

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Spiritual connections with God are created from birth. One young boy singing his favourite Gospel song has reminded people that faith does not come with age; it can be felt at any time.

A little boy singing a Gospel song in his car seat has melted hearts far and wide. Image: YouTube / YouTube channel Rumble Viral

Source: UGC

One parent has clearly been playing Gospel music for their son since he was born because this little prince knows how to praise and worship!

YouTube channel Rumble Viral shared the clip showing a small boy named Demetrius in his car seat, singing his favourite Gospel song. Not only is he a total cutie, but he knew practically every word to the song. Hella impressive for such a tiny tot!

“Check out Demetrius sing along with his grandmother in this absolutely priceless clip. He's a natural!”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Social media peeps cannot get enough of the clip

Seeing this clip had people watching it more times than they had free time to do so, lol. It is just too cute and people flooded the comment section with heartfelt messages.

Take a look at some of them:

@theresa beard said:

“Train a child to praise God and to love him. This child is a blessing to everyone who hears him. Brings tears of joy to my eyes every time I see him.”

@Yolanda M said:

“This made my night. I was stressed and just frustrate after work today and seeing this video just put the biggest smile on my face.”

@Celine Sanchez said:

“Start them young so they can grow in the ways of the Lord. What a blessing, brought joy to my heart. I know God has plans for this little one. Thanks for sharing.”

@Elaine Blackman said:

“I love his expressions and his hand movements. He's in perfect harmony, too. :-)”

“Ncooo”: Mzansi loves adorable little girl’s video singing favourite song

In related news, Briefly News reported that Casper Nyovest is one of the bestselling South African musicians and his lyrics are not only loved by adults but toddlers as well. This becomes evident through a video clip that is reaching many people on Twitter.

The young toddler can be seen sitting in a car while the music is playing in the background and she sings all the lyrics as they are. The adorable little star is becoming a hit with her mother’s social media followers.

@NwaiNella also asked Nyovest to listen to her daughter’s singing skills. She captioned the heartwarming post:

“@CassperNyovest listen to my niece singing her favourite song, please listen till the end. #Siyathandana.”

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News