One old woman who fell asleep in church and her wig went right with her had people repenting for laughing

TikTok user @bibi_don_ shared the hilarious clip so that he wouldn’t be the only one going to hell for laughing, lol

People admitted that they could not hold the laughter back and some believe God himself would have busted

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Mzansi peeps know that it is not right to laugh at an elder, especially in church… however, sometimes you just can’t hold it back. A clip of a gogo losing her wig as she dozes off in church has defeated many.

TikTok user @bibi_don_ shared the hilarious clip so that he wouldn’t be the only one going to hell for laughing. Image: (TikTok / @bibi_don_ )

Source: UGC

Seeing elderly people fall asleep in the strangest and most public places is priceless. This old woman slept her wig off and it will have you torn.

TikTok user @bibi_don_ shared the clip showing the gogo losing her wig as she fell asleep in church and shared it with the following disclaimer: “If you laugh you go to hell,” lol.

The video got a whopping 5.5 million views.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The people of Mznasi say their prayers as the laughter pours out of them

No matter how hard some tried not to bust, the laughter came out and nothing was stopping it. Many admitted that hell might be there end destination after this as that wig fall got them good.

Take a look at some of the funny comments:

@Kimara-alice Watson said:

“Hell here I come ”

@user4926360723619 said:

“No ways. Even God himself laughed at this”

@David Gardner said:

“That Sunday wig fell into Monday ”

@Lydia said:

“I opened my mouth and closed it back”

@1dedriiofficial said:

“I would have been screaming from the top of my LUNGS BRUHI can’t help my laughing.”

@Efya Eazi ❤️ said:

“I just laughed madly immediately the wig fell of”

Gogo shares how fresh and full of life she is when she stops drinking, Mzansi relates: “No lies detected”

In other news, Briefly News reported that a night out with the gents and being surrounded by litres of alcohol is quite the popular South African pastime, but a granny says otherwise. The gogo shared that she feels fresh and full of life when she stops drinking.

A strong drink is no stranger to a bulk of South Africans, and this TikTok video posted by zumamazwi shows that many peeps have a somewhat toxic relationship with the substance.

The clip itself is short and funny. The sweet old lady details how she feels when she's sober and when she is drunk, stating that she just feels so much better than how she feels when she drinks.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News