Famous philanthropist BI Phakathi tugged at heartstrings again by helping a disabled girl with a new wheelchair

The poor young lady lives with her grandmother, who also received around R3 000 from the selfless man

Peeps across Mzansi commended him for his generosity and implored him to keep being the considerate man he is

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Giving back to the less fortunate really fills one with a great sense of humility, and no one understands this as well as BI Phakathi, who this time around, helped a disabled girl with a new wheelchair.

Anonymous good guy BI Phakathi gave a disabled girl a new wheelchair and helped her granny out with some money as well. Images: BI Phakathi/ Facebook

Source: UGC

To further help out both the granny and child, BI Phakathi gave them around R3 000 and some groceries. He shared the details of the situation through a video on a Facebook post, where many had a lot of positive things to say about him.

The clip begins with him heading to the area they leave. He walks into the hut they both stay in and is greeted by the little girl sitting on a reed mat. BI converses with the granny and then walks outside to fetch some groceries.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The girl then gets carried outside and is placed on her brand new wheelchair, which leads to BI bringing some money for the both of them.

The unknown giver has left quite a mark on many South African hearts who appreciate his philanthropy. See the comments below:

Glenda Harper said:

"God bless you ❤️❤️❤️"

Ireen Mwandy mentioned:

"I feel so empty, my brother when you do this, what shall we render to the Lord if it's not this love you show to others thank you, brother BI God bless you more and more."

Craig Stobbs commented:

"Once again, you brought tears to my eyes and joy to my heart. God bless you."

Provia Itu shared:

"This is so touching, may God bless you abundantly Sir "

Liberty Shuro posted:

"The smile melts my heart, priceless. She was very happy."

Lema Thomas said:

"The smile of this kid means everything, God keep on blessing you BI."

Veronica Dimakatso Selesha mentioned:

"God bless you for putting a smile on vulnerable people "

Ramada K Jalloh commented:

"The smile on his face is priceless. I was going to cry, but he changed my mood."

BI Phakathi warms hearts as he blesses young man with over R2k in cash, he could not believe the money was his

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that South Africa's faceless philanthropist BI Phakathi made a young man’s day when he gave him a bunch of cash. Seeing another selfless act of kindness from BI had people rejoicing.

BI is a walking angel in Mzansi who blesses those less fortunate and gives them hope. BI knew he needed to brighten his day by seeing a young man carrying ice.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News