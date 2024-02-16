A lady took to social media to call out her baby daddy for being a deadbeat father to their child

In the clip, the woman can be seen smashing the lunchbox that her ex-partner bought without lunch humper for the kid

The online community reacted to the lady's video with mixed reactions, and many asked her why she could not buy lunch

An angry woman took social media by storm after she smashed her kid's lunchbox in a video that is making rounds on the internet.

A TikTok video showed a woman smashing her kid's lunchbox as she called out her baby daddy for being a deadbeat father. Image: Tim Robberts and Yevgen Romanenko

Source: Getty Images

Lady destroys kid's lunchbox on TikTok

A clip posted by @sexymamma74 on the video platform shows a blue lunchbox that a woman was smashing. In the clip, the angry woman called out her baby daddy for being a deadbeat dad. According to the lady, her ex-partner supposedly asked the woman a day before school began if she still had the lunchbox that he bought for their child.

The deadbeat father's question angered the woman, which resulted in her destroying the lunchbox. As she was smashing the lunchbox with a hammer, she called out the baby daddy, saying:

"Here is your lunchbox. This is what you want it. It is empty; there is no lunch, no nothing, nothing. You see there, there is your lunchbox, you want it? Come, you can take it now."

Watch the video below:

SA in mixed reactions

The lady's clip gathered many views, along with thousands of likes and many comments. People flooded to the woman's comment section expressing their thoughts on the subject, saying:

Mma Lekgau said:

"It's funny but so sad the things we as single mothers go through, honest to God."

To which the angry woman reacted by saying:

"For cheap? I mean, you brag about a plastic; what about the tummy mmm? I buy everything, so why should he do less? Can't even meet me halfway."

Perlfukz wrote:

"Yooooo kuningi we can laugh, but it's painful to have this reality hai."

Miss Lee commented:

"I really understand your frustration cc yaz, sidonsa kanzima serious."

Selwynbaartman468 asked:

"Why didn't u just buy lunch."

Woman cries about absent father and details traumatic effects in viral TikTok video

Briefly News previously reported on one woman who detailed the trauma of having an absent father, and her transparency resonated with TikTokkers.

She uploaded a clip on her TikTok page @relebo_hile, where she broke down in tears. She complained that people rarely talk about the suffering inflicted by fathers who abandon their children.

"The damage that a girl child goes through having an absent father. No one really speaks about what that does to you," she said in the video.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News