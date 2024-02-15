A lady has gone viral on social media after her man rejected her public serenade on Valentine's Day

In the clip, the lady can be seen walking up to her partner, who was sitting in a restaurant dining on his own

The online community reacted, with some claiming that the stunner may have cheated, while others did not agree with the man's gesture

This young woman caused a huge buzz on the internet after her partner rejected her gifts on Valentine's Day.

A young lady's surprise gesture for her man on Valentine's Day goes wrong in a TikTok video. Image:@fique.game.solutions

Man leaves woman hanging

A TikTok clip shared by @fique.game.solutions on the video platform shows a young lady who made a grand gesture at a restaurant where her partner seemed to be dining.

The woman walks in dressed in white with red and black balloons and a gift bag in her hands with a big smile on her face. Behind her was a man walking in with a Play Station five.

As they approached, the lady's partner was startled; he looked at her and nodded in disappointment. The woman's bae got up from where he was sitting and walked; while walking away, the young lady quickly followed him and grabbed his hands. The man turned around and let go of the woman's hands off of him. The lady went down on her knees and began to beg the young man not to go while crying.

Online users were baffled by the video, with one person saying the lady "cheated."

Watch the video below:

Peeps reacts with mixed emotions

The clip received over 6 million views in one day after it was published, and many people rushed to the comments to express their thoughts on the video.

Cyber_zeke said:

"Hamza bro, what have you done.. You shouldn't have done that to her in public."

Sulaimankeita04 wrote:

"Hamza hasn't been raised well...guys, even though u don't love her..respect her feelings; imagine a lady doing this for you, and you leave like that..her money bambi."

Nungua Burnaboy added:

"I’m sure she cheated cause there’s no way he’s gonna leave the PS5 there; if not so..it’s crazy."

Mia Mamsabea commented:

"My heart broke when she knelt."

