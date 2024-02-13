A young lady took to social media to showcase how her partner asked her to be his valentine, which left people in awe

In the clip, the stunner can be seen posing with her man; as the clip continues, she unveils her bae's grand gesture

Mzansi flooded the comments section to fawn over the adorable surprise, and some were envious of the effort

A young lady wowed online users after she showcased how her bae asked her to be his valentine, which left peeps in their feelings.

The young South African woman shared the moment her boyfriend asked her to be her valentine in a TikTok video. Image:@yenkosii.m

Source: TikTok

Mzansi lady shows off her man's adorable gesture

A video montage shared by @yenkosii.m on TikTok shows the young lady standing with her partner, and she stated in the caption that it's the 12th of February and her boyfriend has not asked her to be his valentine. To her surprise, her man had something else cooking at the back of his mind.

As the clip progressed, the young lady showed off how her bae asked her to be his valentine in the most adorable way. She unveiled the email she received from her partner, which read as follows:

"To I'sphalaphala sodumo. I hope this email finds you well. I seem to have stumbled upon the opportunity of a lifetime, and I just couldn't help myself. I just had to apply. Please consider this application for the esteemed position of being your valentine."

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to the man's gesture

People loved the woman's content as they flocked to her comments to gush over her partner's grand gesture, which left them in awe.

RamySelaaa wrote:

"A thoughtful man."

Nasiphi Dikana said:

"Aww sphalaphala sodumo men can be so cute when they like you."

@s.ratjek shared:

"Girl!! You won."

Ashley Mabule asked:

"Yho where did you find him hle."

Pluviophile commented:

"How much did you get him for and where?"

Can you drop the link?

Young woman shares the moment she was asked to be a Valentine

Source: Briefly News