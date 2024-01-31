A wholesome TikTok video shows a woman walking into her home to an unexpected Valentine's Day proposal

Her thoughtful boyfriend organised balloons and a burning cake with a sweet message regarding Valentine's Day

The video of the romantic gesture had thousands of netizens gushing over the couple's adorable relationship

A woman arrived home to find a romantic surprise from her boyfriend. Image: @juniorafrica

Source: TikTok

A lucky woman was met with a lovely surprise when she arrived home.

Burning cake surprise

Her boyfriend arranged a lovely setup of balloons and a burning cake revealing the words "Baby, will you be my Valentine?".

The thoughtful gesture posted by @mihle_vuyo has set the stage for an unforgettable Valentine's Day in a couple of weeks.

Smiles and gushes

Unable to do anything but smile, the woman gushed at the creative and romantic proposal. The video had TikTokkers amazed. They loved that the guy was trying to keep the spark alive in their relationship.

From anticipation to admiration

While some netizens admitted they expected a marriage proposal with the cake's fiery revelation, many admired the wholesome moment.

Watch the video below:

Online well wishes

Netizens encouraged the pair to keep the romance alive with special moments like this one and wished them years of happiness.

@Nokuthulavanderngobese said:

"Eh don't tell me guys I was the only one waiting for marry me."

@VrouYaMokone posted:

"Me and other potatoes watching this and only imagining. "

@erassy969 commented:

"This are the type of ladies we need, not others could be asking for gifts."

@Janehdiaries wrote:

"May it end in marriage and lots of beautiful children. I just melted. "

@u_dlaba stated:

"Seeing a South african woman being loved like this. ❤️"

@Macikela commented:

"Not me first screaming liyasha ikhekhe then next I read will you marry me. It's gorgeous. "

@hlomlad97 added:

"Bathong Mihle❤️ This is so beautiful . Big ups to my brother Vuyo He’s doing a great job loving you loudly. ❤️"

@mimz5535 posted:

"Did I not get goosebumps.❤️"

