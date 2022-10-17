A woman got dumped on her birthday via text, which inspired Mzansi to give her some support and encouragement graciously

Heartbreak is something that most people go through at the most unexpected time, but a special day like this makes it even more painful

Peeps across South Africa gave the down-and-out woman lovely words of encouragement and emotional support

A woman got dumped on her birthday via text in a completely unexpected fashion. The abruptness caused South Africans to rally behind her and give emotional support.

@snendosi1 shared the out-of-the-blue text on Twitter, where her followers and random netizens came to ask her how she was feeling. The captions made with the post shows how well she took it:

"lol this guys dumping me on my birthday lol here’s to 26"

Heartbreak is an extremely unpleasant thing to experience. Peeps feel incredible emotional anguish and pain, and the lustre of life fades into a black hole that was once your heart. However, experiencing all of this on a birthday makes things ten times worse.

South Africans understood this pain quite well and consoled her the best they could. See the comments below:

@uLuyanda_Gama said:

"Aybo uskhotheni. Happy Birthday ❤️"

@Sposhkay1 mentioned:

"Happy birthday, phephisa you deserve better and you will get it ❤️"

@uMaDlamini_ commented:

"Phephisa Happy birthday, hope he didn’t ruin it kakhulu for you"

@omphemabe_ shared:

"Bathong men don’t deserve anything Happy birthday almost twin ❤️❤️❤️"

@Lungvumisa_88 posted:

"Happy Birthday babe, you could can do way better Awu semhle"

@MiZz_TooMe said:

"☹️ I’m so sorry about this. Happy birthday Wishing you an incredible year ahead "

@Fanele_Ndaba mentioned:

"Happy birthday Sne. Hope your day’s been nothing short of amazing ❤️"

@rilztzee commented:

"Hope you didn't let him spoil your fun."

