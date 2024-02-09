A lady took to social media to celebrate and appreciate her father's ex-girlfriend's mother

In the video, that lady revealed that she was raised by her dad's ex-partner's mom, which did not sit well with many people

People were perplexed as they rushed to the comments section with loads of questions, while others asked her for a storytime session

One South African woman startled social media users with her revelation in a TikTok video.

A South African lady took to TikTok to celebrate and appreciate her dad's ex-partner's mother. Image: @snekhanyile

Woman shows gratitude to her father's ex-bae's mother

A clip posted by @snekhanyile on TikTok has gathered over 247.3 viewers, thousands of likes and many comments. The young lady shared an image of herself and her dad's ex-partner's mother in the video. @snekhanyile showed gratitude to her father's ex-girlfriend's mom for raising her as her own. She also acknowledged that the situation in which her father's partner's mother raised her was "complicated."

Taking to TikTok, she captioned her post saying:

"To my dad's ex-girlfriend's mom, who raised me as her own. As complicated as it is but yeah."

Watch the video below:

SA was in mixed emotions

Her revelation astonished people as it is not deemed normal in society, and many people had questions in the comments for the young lady as they called upon a story time session with her.

TTshigoli said:

"Your grandmother nje straight. The reason your dad dated her daughter was for her to be in your life."

User wrote:

"Gogo udinga I award straight."

MaleboHlatse gushed over the lady's video, saying:

"I love her.. Wow.. Bless her heart."

Cal shared:

"Story time sthandwa ngoba I'm confused."

To which she responded by saying:

"I don't even know where to start with the storytime. Her daughter dated my dad I was staying with dad, just the 2 of us. The woman in the video was concerned about my safety. She said I must come stay."

Mzansi woman renovates uncle and aunty's kitchen

Briefly News previously reported on a woman who took on the incredible task of renovating her uncle's house as a token of gratitude for their sacrifices.

A heartwarming video shared by @eyamanzii on TikTok captures how the lovely lady transformed her uncle and his wife's kitchen. In her clip, she expressed that she wanted to start with the kitchen first, and the rest would follow later.

The young stunner did a great job renovating the kitchen into great modern interior designs. The video has gathered over 131.8K viewers in one day, thousands of likes and many comments.

