A mother organised some much-needed surgery for her son, who had an eye-wandering condition

The lady posted a video documenting the moment her child got some medical help to help with eyes

People were fascinated by the video of the doting mom who went to great lengths for her beloved son

A woman showed people how she helped her son who had an eye condition. The child ended up getting his condition treated.

A TikTok video shows a child with an eye condition that his mom got corrected. Image: @reneilwedorcasmonageng

Source: TikTok

The video by the woman touched many people. Online users commented that she was an amazing mother.

Woman takes son for eye surgery

A mother, @reneilwedorcasmonageng, showed people in a TikTok video that her son had an eye problem that made them look uneven. In the clip, the mama thanked everyone who recommended that she get it fixed, and she found doctors to do the job

Watch the video below:

SA touched by video of kid's eye surgery

Many people commented that the video about eye surgery was moving. The operation treats strabismus, the wandering of one or both eyes. Netizens wrote that the mother made the best decision to give her child a good quality of life.

Read the comments below:

Phoenix said:

"Aww you did not only fix his eyes.. you fixed his future esteem. The world is cold. he would have been crushed by evil people..Thank you mama."

Divine Mthombeni wrote:

"I'm worried about my brother's daughter but the parents are not concerned I wish I had money to do it for my niece."

Lindokuhle Dube commented:

"And you are the best mom."

Karabo Tshiamo Mosel remarked:

"This will save him from a life time of bullying. I am so happy for him."

user5424214854167 shared her story:

"I'm 33 and have this, yoo eye contact is hell that's why I'm always in shades or tinted glasses. hate pictures with my whole heart."

RivhaweCarol added:

"I wish my mom did the same for me, my childhood was not awesome, being called names everyday by friends and cousin, even today they still do."

Lady thanks partner for sacrificing paycheck to save son

Briefly News previously reported that a South African woman took to TikTok to celebrate and show appreciation to her partner. The lady's post left many social media users in their feelings.

The touching video shared by @mokgadi_hlabola on TikTok shows a little boy with squinting eyes. The lady expresses gratitude towards her partner, who sacrificed his paycheck to have the boy's eyes fixed through eye surgery.

People flooded the comment section as they sent their heartfelt messages to the woman's partner, while others shared their experiences of facing the same issue as the lady's son.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News