Through the joint fundraising effort of South Africans, a Gauteng toddler will now be able to receive heart and lung surgery

Funds valuing just under R5 million has been raised for Kyleigh Milana Kista, who was diagnosed with a complex congenital heart defect at birth

The 3-year old’s surgery will be performed at the Boston Children's Hospital in the United States

A little girl has been afforded a second chance at a healthy life after South Africans came together for the greater good to help raise funds valuing just under the value of R5 million (R 4 791 092.44) for her heart surgery in Boston, USA.

Mzansi has helped raise R5m to help Kyleigh Milana Kista receive life-saving surgery in the US. Image: Sarah-Jane Kista /Hope for Kyleigh /Facebook

The 3-year-old girl, Kyleigh Milana Kista, was diagnosed with a complex congenital heart defect at birth. Known as tetralogy of the fallot with pulmonary atresia VSD and Mapca's, their doctor first described the condition as a monster in her chest.

Essentially, the toddler does not have the valve that connects the heart to the lungs.

"The arteries that are meant to be attached to this value are free-floating and underdeveloped and not connected to her heart. She has a large hole in heart and survives on two collateral arteries, of which one has already started to narrow severely," detailed mother, Serina Kista.

Following numerous fundraising efforts and a crowd-funding campaign to help raise $295 761 (approximately R4 802 389) for the surgery to help baby Kyleigh fight her battle, the family is overjoyed that their little angel will finally get the medical attention she requires from the Boston Children's Hospital. The medical facility an innovative technique to repair her heart, which they currently perform with great success at the hospital.

The crowd-funding page confirms that funds raised will towards the cost of surgery, hospital fees and medication.

In a previous report, speaking with Briefly News, Serina described her daughter as 'The Lion of Judah'. The local mom shared how strong and determined her baby girl is.

"She has a fierce spirit. I was looking through pictures of her over the last three years and no matter what she went through, she always smiles. Giving up is not an option for Kyleigh. Her story is one of hope."

