Serina Kista has asked for help from Mzansi for her three-year-old daughter Kyleigh who suffers from a congenital heart condition

Kyleigh and her family looked to Boston Children’s Hospital, based in the US, a facility that can assist with a procedure that costs $295 761 (approximately R4 802 389)

Serina spoke to Briefly News about her little fighter who has found hope against all odds and conquered many difficult battles

Serina Kista, the mother of three-year-old Kyleigh Kista, has opened up to the nation with a plea for help. Her innocent child was born with an extremely complex congenital heart condition known as tetralogy of Fallot with pulmonary atresia, VSD & Mapca’s.

The ruthless condition has resulted in baby Kyleigh undergoing a number of procedures at her tender age but that hasn't stopped her from having a smile on her face.

The family has three months to raise $295 761 (approximately R4 802 389) to help baby Kyleigh fight her battle by going to the US to gain assistance from the Boston Children's Hospital.

This little girl's family are trying their best to raise funds for her to undergo a lifesaving procedure in the USA. Image: Sarah-Jane Kista

Source: Facebook

Through an interview with Newzroom Afrika, Serina shared her emotional journey as she struggled to find the help needed for her little girl.

Serina approached Boston Children’s Hospital in the USA who gave Kyleigh hope with a unique procedure. Serina with the aid of BackABuddy has reached out to the public with the hope of raising R5 million.

The surgery itself costs $295 000 but the hospital has not informed the family of the costs of aftercare treatment for Kyleigh. They are currently unsure if she will require oxygen or other therapy.

Speaking with Briefly News, Serina described her daughter as 'The Lion of Judah'. The local mom shared how strong and determined her baby girl is.

"She has a fierce spirit. I was looking through pictures of her over the last three years and no matter what she went through, she always smiles. Giving up is not an option for Kyleigh. Her story is one of hope."

Serina stated that her adorable little one is pursuing hope against all odds and has conquered many journeys.

Speaking on the other costs the family may incur for the US-based procedure, Serina stated that at the moment their main focus is on raising funds for Kyleigh's procedure:

"We haven't looked at other costs yet. The procedure is the most important thing. We will take out loans or do something to get the other money but right now, we need funds for her procedure."

