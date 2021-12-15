Ashley Sadler is a single mother who recently saw her life changed for the better through a group of friends who handed her a cool R1 700 each to the tune of R34 000

The friends wanted to make the woman happy so she can enjoy her Christmas just after serving the group in the United States

According to a media report, the waitress has been with Phoenicia Gourmet Restaurant for more than three years

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A fortunate single mother was recently blessed by a group of friends who were dined at one of the finest restaurants in the United States of America. Media reports indicate that the mother met a group of friends at MS Coast Restaurant.

The fast-food outlet, Phoenicia Gourmet Restaurant, is based in Ocean Springs and gave the woman an opportunity to meet the 20 guys who each handed her a tip to the tune of R1700 as it is converted from US Dollar of $100 per friend.

The Sun Herald has it that the friends were having their dinner and decided to spoil the waitress. It is mentioned the idea began with a discussion during an early family Christmas last weekend.

A group of friends decided to spoil a single mother who works as a waitress in the United States. Image: @GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

A group of friends bless a waitress, tip her with R1700

The publication has it that the chat started when one of the friends opted to send a text message to a group of people. The waitress has worked for the store for more than three years and the money totalled a whopping R34 000.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Speaking to the website, the owner of the store, Sam Sabagh, said they reserved a room for 20 after receiving a call from the friends. The waitress is identified as Ashley Sadler and she was delighted to receive the tip. Sabagh said:

“These people are regulars. They come in all the time. They’re like family.”

In her own words, Sadler could not contain her excitement and said it was “amazing” as she also cried while saying she was “blessed”.

Looking at another piece regarding tips, 11alive reports that a Metro Atlanta waitress was handed a handsome R161 000 ($10 000) from other patrons following a good gesture by one client.

Rich man rewrites his will, leaves R3.9m for hotel worker so he does not have to work again in his life

Looking at a related piece, Briefly News posted that a young Turkish man, Taskin Dasdan, has had his life changed for the better after he met a stranger called Charles Gorge Courtney.

Charles, every year, always stayed at the Korumar Hotel De Luxe and that was how the two met. Taskin is a bellboy at the hotel, Daily Mail reports.

When the British hotel guest died this year, his family was surprised that a major part of his fortune was willed to the Turkish hotel worker and some parts to other hotel staff members.

While speaking to the media, the Turkish man said that Gorge treated them like family and even helped greatly with the education of his children.

Source: Briefly.co.za