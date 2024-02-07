A lady took to social media to express her gratitude towards her man who sacrificed his salary for their child's medical bills

In the video, the woman showcased her son, who had squinting eyes and had to undergo an operation to have them fixed

The clip touched people as they flooded the lady's comments section to praise her partner for being a present father

A South African woman took to TikTok to celebrate and show appreciation to her partner. The lady's post left many social media users in their feelings.

A South African lady took to TikTok to celebrate and appreciate her partner for sacrificing his salary for their son's medical bills. Image: @mokgadi_hlabola

Source: TikTok

Woman shows gratitude to her partner

The touching video shared by @mokgadi_hlabola on TikTok shows a little boy with squinting eyes. The lady goes on to express gratitude towards her partner, who sacrificed his paycheck to have the boy's eyes fixed through eye surgery.

In her video caption, the young lady said the following:

"To my man who sacrificed all pay for his son's medical bills for the operation to fix his squint eyes and saved him from being builled in his growing."

@mokgadi_hlabola further thanked her partner and wished him well, saying:

"May God bless him abundantly, so thank you for saving the small guy."

Watch the video below:

SA praises the lady's man

People flooded the comment section as they sent their heartfelt messages to the woman's partner, while others shared their experiences of facing the same issue as the lady's son.

Onalerona said:

"Nna, I'll ask where did you get help??? I'm in the same situation, and I'm being bullied every day please help."

Ziphelele wrote:

"For those with financial constraints, government hospitals with an ophthalmologist offer these."

PetersonThandi thanked the woman for raising awareness:

"Thanks for showing ppl that this can be corrected even at government hospitals."

To which she reacted by saying:

"And I see people didn’t know that this can be fixed am happy I was willing to make people aware."

Thabelo Moyo added:

"My sister, ur man is a very lucky man. Having a woman who acknowledges and appreciates what he does, it's all that man desires. I thank u on his behalf."

Mzansi mom praises husband, who embraces her son like his own

Briefly News previously reported on a woman who took to TikTok to openly and lovingly appreciate her husband for loving her and her son from a previous relationship.

A sweet video shared by @zee_jonas shares a montage of pictures and videos of her family as she reveals how her husband willingly got into a relationship with her and loved her son like he was his own.

Some clips include the man bonding with the little boy and attending the child's preschool graduation. @zee_jonas describes her husband as the missing piece of her family's puzzle.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News