A woman posted a TikTok video and expressed gratitude to her husband for giving her a dream life

The doting wife showed people that she was blessed to have an understanding partner who gave her children

The lady on TikTok detailed how she has a supportive husband who accepted her despite her health status

A woman on TikTok expressed how much she loves her husband. In a video, she thanked the man for choosing her.

A TikTok video shows a woman who is HIV-positive was grateful for her family. Image: @mrskewamodimotanze

The video of the woman's gratitude received a lot of attention. There were thousands of likes from online users who were happy for her.

Woman thanks husband for marrying her

In a video by @mrskewamodimotanze, a woman details that despite being HIV positive, she still found someone who accepted her. In a picture, he was posed with their two children, who are HIV-negative.

South Africans amazed by a woman

Online users expressed how happy they were for her. Many were raving about how lucky she was to find her supportive husband.

Becky Okello asked:

"Do such men exist in this world of today?"

faridah commented:

"This is more than love.I tell you ."

Shane added:

"Challenge closed mama he takes the crown."

zodwaxilinxa wrote:

"How did you go about telling him about your status, and when?"

Mapie Mpofana said:

"I always say, Ill date a positive guy,while I'm negative provided I'm in love."

Woman born with HIV opens up

A lady shared her life story. People were fascinated by the woman's inspiring journey.

HIV lady shares pregnancy journey

Briefly News previously reported that in an inspiring testament to the indomitable human spirit, a courageous HIV-positive woman shared her remarkable journey towards a healthy pregnancy. She meticulously outlined the vital steps she took to ensure her baby would not inherit the virus.

Nozi Qamngana-Mayaba shared a tweet about her experience, aiming to educate and empower others. She wants to debunk misconceptions surrounding HIV and shed light on the possibility of living a fulfilling life while managing the disease.

The woman's journey is a beacon of hope for countless individuals living with HIV and who dream of starting a family. When she discovered she was pregnant, she embarked on a tireless quest to seek the best possible outcomes.

