A young lady took to social media to express gratitude to her acquaintance for motivating her to join the military

In her video, the woman showcased different images of herself dressed in her work uniform, which left many people impressed

The lady inspired South Africans as they applauded her for following through with the neighbour's advice

A young lady took social media by storm after she shared captivating images of herself in her military attire.

A young South African woman thanked her neighbour for encouraging her to join the military. Image: @tamiathiwani

Woman shares a glimpse of herself in the army

A TikTok video posted by @tamiathiwani has gathered over 149.4 K views, thousands of likes and many comments in just five days since it was posted. The woman shared a video montage with images showcasing her life in the army.

Tamia said that being in the military has been one of the finest moments in her life. Taking to TikTok, she captioned her post saying:

"Best experience ever."

She also revealed in her video that it was all thanks to her neighbour, who encouraged her to join the army.

"To thev neighbour that encouraged me to apply in military."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi was impressed by the young lady's bravery

People flooded her comment section as they praised her for following the neighbour's advice, while others were curious about her career choice and asked the woman to help them apply.

Anny said:

"You are lucky to have a good neighbour ba rona ke bo Sis Maria."

FaithKaMamaDuna wrote:

"Heey abethu masphuma kmele sizifihle congratulations sthandwa."

Teddylad inquired about the application process, saying:

"Last year they opened in February. Are they not going to open in February this year?"

Bahlebonke04 commended:

"Hey, please help me apply too."

Comfortselala gushed over the young lady, saying:

"You even more beautiful with that uniform."

Meanwhile, the Department of Defence warned South Africans of a rise in SA Defence Force recruitment scams.

In December 2023, the department released a statement saying:

"The form in circulation is a legitimate military recruitment form, but it was not issued by the relevant SANDF recruitment office.

"There is currently no official recruitment drive underway within the SANDF."

