A beautiful lady who looked very different before becoming a soldier has shared her transformation photos online

The lady's face looked bare without makeup as she rocked a very close-to-the-skin low haircut while in a uniform

Many people who reacted to her snaps said that military training is not for the weak as it affects one's looks

A very beautiful lady has taken to social media to share a video that contained photos of how she looked before and after she joined the military.

Sharing the photos, the woman told people to observe how she changed physically after becoming a soldier.

People said that she would soon recover from the rigours of military training. Image: @ohemaarosepapabi/TikTok.

Lady's looks transformed after joining the military

The video, shared by TikTok user, @ohemaarosepapabi, initially showed how curvaceous and feminine the woman looked.

Seconds after, her face looked almost unrecognisable as she wore an officer's uniform.

Standing beside a male officer, the lady rocked a low cut. She looked totally different from her previous photos.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video garnered over 200 comments with more than 14,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Brownexia left her a lovely comment:

"You're still beautiful. Just stronger now."

Linda korang said:

"The service will humble you."

emmanuelnanakojom added:

"Don’t worry, your beauty will come back."

adwoakordie13 noted:

"I would come out looking like worms, with all my bones broken. By the way, congratulations."

lawrenceacheampo35 is wowed:

"Massive transformation."

