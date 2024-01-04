A famous philanthropist named BI Phakathi brought a heartwarming surprise for an elderly lady who sells chips on the street.

Phakathi pretended to be short of cash before surprising the elderly woman with multiple R200 notes

The online community reacted to the heartwarming video, applauding the TikTokker for his actions

An elderly woman became emotional after receiving money from BI Phakathi while selling chips on the Street. Images: TikTok/ @biphakathi1, Facebook/ @BI Phakathi

Source: UGC

A mother selling chips on the streets was shocked by a well-known philanthropist, BI Phakathi.

In a heartwarming video shared on TikTok, @biphakathi1 can be seen approaching the woman's stand.

He gets there and asks how much she is selling the chips for. The woman answers R2.00 and R6.00 respectively.

The TikTokker takes out R10.00, saying he wants 2 chips that cost R6.00 each.

See how the woman received the surprise

Without any hesitation, the woman gives him the chips. As he was about to go, the TikTokker took multiple R200 notes from his pocket. He gave them to the gogo, wishing her a Merry Christmas. She was overjoyed.

The woman praised the Lord for such a blessing and asked him to bless @biphakathi1.

See TikTokker's reaction to the surprise

The video got over 3k likes, touching many TikTokkers.

@Zanele Mgedezi said:

"Did I not cry ."

@Dzile shared:

"Amen…. I want to use this prayer every time I get money. ❤️."

@Samke Nxumalo wrote:

"This is by far the best reaction I have ever seen."

@hums commented:

"I have learned something from this lady from today when I get money I’ll ask to use it wisely ."

@lebza264 said:

"So much wisdom in this woman she was so humble and shocked."

