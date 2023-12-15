Philanthropist, BI Phakathi is deeply moved by the struggles of others, particularly those facing poverty, hunger, or loss

He shares videos across his social media and notices the little things, like a single father walking with his child or an elderly woman walking a long distance

Phakathi often keeps his identity anonymous and focuses on the impact his actions have on others

BI Phakathi consistently goes above and beyond to help those in need. He showers people with money, food, and other necessities, often surprising them with unexpected kindness.

His actions demonstrate a genuine desire to improve the lives of others.

Briefly News shares seven moments the kind man helped those in need and went viral on social media.

1. Shoprite surprise for struggling mom

A single mom in South Africa went viral after sharing her story on Moja Love. Tshenolo, who cares for six kids, lives in poverty and can only afford spaza shops.

Her appearance touched viewers' hearts and got the attention of BI Phakathi, a kind soul who helps people in need. He surprised Tshenolo with a shopping trip to Four Ways Mall, even getting her first-ever phone!

2. Kind boy helps stranger, gets rewarded big time

A young man in South Africa was selling tomatoes when a stranger asked him for R2 to buy juice. Without knowing who he was helping, the boy reached into his pocket and gave the man the money.

Little did the boy know that the stranger was BI Phakathi. The boy's generosity touched BI so much that he decided to repay him.

He filmed a TikTok video showing himself asking the boy for money and then surprised him by giving him thousands of rands!

3. BI Phakathi helps hungry grandpa

This time, Phakathi spotted a hungry grandpa on the road and couldn't just walk by.

The video shows Phakathi asking the grandpa, carrying an axe and stick, where he's going and if he's eaten. The grandpa sadly says he hasn't.

Touched by his story, BI Phakathi gives the grandpa R200, but it doesn't stop there! He showers him with even more money.

The grandpa, overwhelmed with gratitude, thanks BI Phakathi endlessly.

4. Phakathi makes local petrol attendant's day

In a heartwarming TikTok video, Phakathi is seen getting petrol at a Shell Garage and being assisted by a friendly attendant named Patrick.

He asks for R1000 worth of fuel, and Patrick offers him a complimentary cool drink and snack as part of a promotion.

Phakathi is impressed by Patrick's service and decides to show his appreciation. He asks Patrick about the biggest tip he's ever received, and Patrick mentions it was R100. Touched by this, Phakathi surprises Patrick with a stack of R200 banknotes!

5. Single dad touched by Phakathi's generosity

A single father struggling to raise his child received an unexpected act of kindness that brought him to tears. Phakathi, spotted the father-child duo while driving and offered them a lift.

During their conversation, Phakathi learned that the man's wife had passed away, leaving him to care for their young child alone. Touched by the father's dedication and resilience, BI Phakathi decided to go above and beyond.

In a video, Phakathi drops the father and child off at their destination. Before leaving, he surprises them with two large food parcels and cash.

6. BI Phakathi surprises madala with R2 800

Phakathi, surprised a man by giving him R2 800, which the fellow was not expecting. The man was sitting on the side of the road when Phakathi blessed him, leaving South Africans emotional with his reactions.

BI Phakathi posted a clip on Facebook. In the video, the man walks up to the madala, who is listening to music on his phone. Phakathi approaches him and shares a joke before surprising him with R800. Surprised, the man thanks him, and before his words can fall out of his mouth, Phakathi tells him to hold on for a second.

He returns to his car with R2 000 in R100 notes and puts it on the man's lap.

7. Phakathi helps gogo

In this viral post, Phakathi spotted an elderly woman, affectionately called "gogo," walking alone on a long road and decided to lend a helping hand.

In a TikTok video, Phakathi stops the gogo and learns she's walking a long distance to buy maize meal, a staple food in South Africa. She sadly shares that she doesn't have any children to help her.

BI Phakathi, always moved by people in need, responds with empathy and offers to help. He doesn't just drive the gogo to buy maize meal but also goes above and beyond, ensuring she has enough food and supplies to last a while.

