Collen Mashawana took to the socials to share a heartfelt post about why he is so determined to build homes

The message showed how dedicated he is to helping the less fortunate, which touched many South Africans

Peeps across the country commended the philanthropic businessman for his consistency and selflessness

Philanthropic businessman Collen Mashawana is a seriously good guy. He shared a heartfelt post about why he is so committed to building homes for the less fortunate, which Mzansi wholeheartedly loved.

Collen Mashawana shared a heartwarming post about why he is so committed to building homes. Images: Collen Mashawana/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

The inspirational post was uploaded to Facebook, where many of the selfless entrepreneur's fans shared their thoughts on his statement. Collen Mashawana has helped many disadvantaged individuals over the years, and the first two sentences to his post highlight this:

"I want to build beautiful & safe homes for our grandmothers & grandfathers. I want those living with disabilities to know that I think of them all the time."

Quickly look at his account, and you will see a good example of the people mentioned in his courageous statement. For instance, last month, the fabled businessman helped a sweet granny from KZN who lost her home to the floods.

South Africans loved the message that he gave in his post and saluted him for his continued hard work. See the comments below:

Phumeza Mkhontwana said:

"May the good Lord continue to bless you, Mr Mashawana & your team "

Thuli Mocumie mentioned:

"May all your dreams and wishes be fulfilled, you have done so much already, and God bless you and multiply your blessings."

Vele Mulalo Raliwedza commented:

"You are such an amazing person, you will reap what you are sowing harvest time is coming to you."

Lindokuhle Majola posted:

"May all the wonderful desires of your heart be fulfilled in Jesus' name ❤️❤️"

Kayolet Matjeni Ga Mathabe shared:

"The uncle I have ever wanted n never had... God bless."

Mphoyanga Mulibana said:

"You are an inspiration to many "

Tshililo Mery Nefale mentioned:

"May Good Lord richly bless you You're doing an amazing job ❤️ ✨️ "

Juluka Mathebula Juluka commented:

"Amen, and God bless you, my lovely brother."

